Find the Best Deals on the Top Shows of the Week: March 6, 2020
Presented by TodayTix!
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows?
BroadwayWorld's Weekly Buying Guide is powered by TodayTix, the app for theater tickets. Whether you're looking for musicals, plays, comedy, dance, or really anything else, you'll find a show you want to see. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to book tickets in 30 seconds or less.
TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK:
1. Mean Girls
2. The Book of Mormon
3. The Minutes
4. Jagged Little Pill
5. Beetlejuice
6. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
7. To Kill a Mockingbird
8. West Side Story
9. Wicked
10. Dear Evan Hansen
WHEN TO BUY:
(Which days this week are best to buy)
Friday
(3/6)
The Book of Mormon
Mean Girls
Jagged Little Pill
The Minutes
Beetlejuice
Saturday
(3/7)
Jagged Little Pill
Mean Girls
The Minutes
The Book of Mormon
Sunday
(3/8)
The Book of Mormon
To Kill a Mockingbird
Mean Girls
The Minutes
Monday
(3/9)
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Beetlejuice
Tuesday
(3/10)
Beetlejuice
Jagged Little Pill
Mean Girls
The Book of Mormon
Wicked
West Side Story
To Kill a Mockingbird
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Minutes
Wednesday
(3/11)
West Side Story
Mean Girls
Dear Evan Hansen
The Book of Mormon
Jagged Little Pill
Wicked
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Minutes
To Kill a Mockingbird
Thursday
(3/12)
Beetlejuice
Jagged Little Pill
Wicked
Mean Girls
The Book of Mormon
To Kill a Mockingbird
Dear Evan Hansen
West Side Story
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Minutes
WHAT'S PLAYING WHERE:
(Click show titles to buy tickets to your favorites!)
AIN'T TOO PROUD- Imperial Theatre (249 W. 45th St.)
A SOLDIER'S PLAY - American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street)
ALADDIN- New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)
BEETLEJUICE- Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)
THE BOOK OF MORMON- Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)
CHICAGO- Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)
COME FROM AWAY- Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)
COMPANY - Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)
DIANA - Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street)
FROZEN- St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.)
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street)
HADESTOWN- Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W. 48th St.)
HAMILTON- Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD- Lyric Theatre (213 W. 42nd St.)
THE INHERITANCE- Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street)
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street)
THE LION KING- Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)
MEAN GIRLS- August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd St.)
THE MINUTES - Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street)
MOULIN ROUGE- Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)
MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON- Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA- Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL- Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street)
SIX - Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street)
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- Shubert Theatre (225 W. 44th St.)
WEST SIDE STORY- Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street)
WICKED - Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)
