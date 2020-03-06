Find the Best Deals on the Top Shows of the Week: March 6, 2020

Presented by TodayTix!

TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK:

1. Mean Girls

2. The Book of Mormon

3. The Minutes

4. Jagged Little Pill

5. Beetlejuice

6. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

7. To Kill a Mockingbird

8. West Side Story

9. Wicked

10. Dear Evan Hansen

Scene from Mean Girls

WHEN TO BUY:

(Which days this week are best to buy)

Friday

(3/6)

The Book of Mormon

Mean Girls

Jagged Little Pill

The Minutes

Beetlejuice

Saturday

(3/7)

Jagged Little Pill

Mean Girls

The Minutes

The Book of Mormon

Sunday

(3/8)

The Book of Mormon

To Kill a Mockingbird

Mean Girls

The Minutes

Monday

(3/9)

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Beetlejuice

Tuesday

(3/10)

Beetlejuice

Jagged Little Pill

Mean Girls

The Book of Mormon

Wicked

West Side Story

To Kill a Mockingbird

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The Minutes

Wednesday

(3/11)

West Side Story

Mean Girls

Dear Evan Hansen

The Book of Mormon

Jagged Little Pill

Wicked

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The Minutes

To Kill a Mockingbird

Thursday

(3/12)

Beetlejuice

Jagged Little Pill

Wicked

Mean Girls

The Book of Mormon

To Kill a Mockingbird

Dear Evan Hansen

West Side Story

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The Minutes

WHAT'S PLAYING WHERE:

(Click show titles to buy tickets to your favorites!)

AIN'T TOO PROUD- Imperial Theatre (249 W. 45th St.)

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street)

ALADDIN- New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)

BEETLEJUICE- Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)

THE BOOK OF MORMON- Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)

CHICAGO- Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)

COME FROM AWAY- Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)

COMPANY - Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)

DIANA - Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street)

FROZEN- St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street)

HADESTOWN- Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W. 48th St.)

HAMILTON- Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD- Lyric Theatre (213 W. 42nd St.)

THE INHERITANCE- Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street)

JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street)

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street)

THE LION KING- Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)

MEAN GIRLS- August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd St.)

THE MINUTES - Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street)

MOULIN ROUGE- Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)

MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON- Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA- Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL- Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street)

SIX - Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- Shubert Theatre (225 W. 44th St.)

WEST SIDE STORY- Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street)

WICKED - Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)

