Finalists Announced for NCPA A Cappella Championships

In a brave new virtual world, 64 of the nation's most decorated college A Cappella groups were selected from 5,000+ to compete in the unprecedented "UpStagedAID: One World, Every Student Voice™" NCPA A Cappella Championships for $10,000+ in cash prizes for teams and their chosen Social Justice Charity. NPR's Peabody Award-winning Morning Edition announced the "Closing Quartet" semi-finalists: BYU Vocal Point, Harvard Opportunes, Penn Masala, and Vanderbilt Melodores.

Broadway On Demand, the industry-leading livestream platform in performing arts, will showcase the announcement with Ringling Bros.' Last Ringmaster, Johnathan Lee Iverson, hosting and Hamilton's Jared Dixon (Aaron Burr) congratulating the finalists.

1st CLOSING QUARTET MATCH

HARVARD OPPORTUNES (NAACP LD & EF) - NCPA New England Champion held off NCPA Northeast Champion & South Asian Champion Rutgers RAAG after defeating Ivy rival Doox of Yale and top-ranked Boston's Berklee Pitch Slapped.

vs.

PENN MASALA (Black Men Heal) - NCPA Mid-Atlantic Champion beat Big 10 powerhouse U Illinois No Comment after remarkable last minute come-from-behind victories over NBC's The Sing-Off competitors Howard Afro Blue and Ivy rival Princeton Footnotes.

2nd CLOSING QUARTET MATCH

BYU Vocal Point (NAACP) - NCPA Southwest Champion dominated the legendary award-winning NCPA West Champion UCLA Scattertones after defeating intrastate Cinderella rival & regional top seed Utah Valley Voiceline and Arizona State Amplified.

vs.

Vanderbilt Melodores (Tennessee Education Association) - In SEC vs. ACC, NCPA South Champion withstood NCPA Southeast Champion FSU's All Night Yahtzee after close wins over intrastate rival Belmont Prismatics and Duke Out of the Blue.

Teams are competing for the NCPA A Cappella Championship, NCPA A Cappella All-American status, and $10,000 for teams and Social Justice Charities. Nearly 150K votes were cast in head-to-head matches to reach the Quartet.

The 2020 A Cappella Champion will be determined by a 3-judge panel including Christopher Diaz (award-winning Producer), Karen Lee Grybowski (renowned Talent/Model Agent), and Annette Philip (Berklee Music Professor).

Results will be announced today, January 12th at 8 p.m. EST here : https://bit.ly/UpStagedAID-BOD