Final Two Weeks to See Roundabout's THE ROSE TATTOO and SCOTLAND, PA
Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) will conclude its critically acclaimed fall productions, The Rose Tattoo by Tennessee Williams, directed by Trip Cullman, and the new musical Scotland, PA featuring a book by Michael Mitnick and music & lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, on Sunday, December 8.
At the time of closing, The Rose Tattoo will have played 27 preview performances and 63 regular performances; Scotland, PA will have played 42 preview performances and 54 regular performances.
The Rose Tattoo stars Florrie Bagel, Cassie Beck, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Susan Cella, Emun Elliott, Paige Gilbert, Greg Hildreth, Isabella Iannelli, Jacob Michael Laval, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Carolyn Mignini, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, Burke Swanson and Marisa Tomei.
The creative team also includes Mark Wendland (sets), Clint Ramos (costumes), Ben Stanton (lights), Fitz Patton (original music & sound) and Lucy Mackinnon (projections).
The cast of Scotland, PA includes Jeb Brown, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Lacretta, Megan Lawrence, Ryan McCartan, Will Meyers, Wonu Ogunfowora, David Rossmer, Alysha Umphress and Kaleb Wells.
The creative team also includes Anna Louizos (sets), Tracy Christensen (costumes), Jeanette Yew (lights) and Jon Weston (sound).
Support for the development of Scotland, PA was provided by the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.
All single tickets for The Rose Tattoo are $49-$159 and tickets for Scotland, PA are $59-79. Tickets are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, and in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street).
