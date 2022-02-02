February 2022 Program Additions to Carnegie Hall+ Announced

Carnegie Hall today announced new programming to be added this February to Carnegie Hall+, a new premium subscription video on-demand channel, curated by Carnegie Hall, that offers instant access to unforgettable performances by celebrated artists from renowned stages all around the world.



Launched in December 2021, Carnegie Hall+ features full-length concerts, operas, ballets, documentaries, artist profiles, and family programming-all presented with state-of-the-art video and audio quality for a peerless home theater experience.



Available in the United States and internationally on the Apple TV app, the premium channel is aligned with Carnegie Hall's mission to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience. New program offerings will be added to the channel monthly, creating an ever-growing destination for the best arts programming.



Coming to Carnegie Hall+, beginning on February 8:



Lang Lang's Carnegie Hall Recital Debut (full concert film & documentary)



At age 21, the renowned pianist Lang Lang had already performed twice at Carnegie Hall-first with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra led by Yuri Temirkanov in 2001 and later with the New York String Orchestra under Jaime Laredo in 2002-before making his acclaimed sold-out Carnegie Hall recital debut on November 7, 2003.



Beginning in February, Lang Lang is featured in two Carnegie Hall+ selected programs. Lang Lang: The Debut Recital at Carnegie Hall features his dazzling performance, including works by Chopin, Haydn, Liszt, Schubert, Schumann, and traditional Chinese music. A documentary-Lang Lang's Carnegie Hall Debut-includes interviews with Lang Lang as he revisits this extraordinary musical occasion paired with select works from the 2003 recital.





Bernard Haitink: The Final Concert



In 2019, Bernard Haitink capped his 65-year conducting career by leading the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in a special farewell concert at the Salzburg Festival. The performance features Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 with star pianist Emanuel Ax and Bruckner's Symphony No. 7. A favorite of Carnegie Hall audiences since his first appearance in 1961 with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, this last filmed performance by Maestro Haitink confirms his reputation as one of the finest Bruckner interpreters ever.





Mozart's Requiem at Arena di Verona



In summer 2020, Marco Armiliato conducted Mozart's deeply moving Requiem, performed for the first time at Italy's 2,000-year-old Arena di Verona with the Arena's Orchestra and Chorus. Dedicated to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, soloists included Vittoria Yeo, Sonia Ganassi, Saimir Pirgu, and Alex Esposito.





Carnival of the Animals with the Kanneh-Mason Family



One of Britain's most popular children's book authors Michael Morpurgo joins the seven talented Kanneh-Mason siblings and other star instrumentalists at Royal Albert Hall for a staged performance of Saint-Saëns's much-loved suite The Carnival of the Animals from the 2021 BBC Proms, a program perfect for the whole family.





Nicola Benedetti at the BBC Proms with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain



Another exciting performance from the 2021 BBC Proms features American conductor Jonathon Heyward leading the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain in specially commissioned music by Laura Jurd, the UK premiere of Jessie Montgomery's Banner, and Prokofiev's Second Violin Concerto with Nicola Benedetti, one of the most sought-after violinists of her generation. The performance is completed by Beethoven's Third Symphony, "Eroica."



Mahler, Live: A Dialogue Between Two Ballets with the Vienna State Ballet



"Mahler, Live," a ballet evening presented at the Vienna State Opera in 2020, is a dialogue between two outstanding ballets of different eras-the world premiere of "4" by Martin Schläpfer, director of the Vienna State Ballet, set to Mahler's Fourth Symphony and Hans van Manen's "Live," an icon of dance history from 1979 with music by Liszt.





Verdi's Don Carlo with Jonas Kaufmann from the Salzburg Festival



From 2013's Salzburg Festival, Verdi's Don Carlo with Sir Antonio Pappano leading the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra features an all-star cast including tenor Jonas Kaufmann in the title role alongside Matti Salminen, Anja Harteros, Ekaterina Semenchuk, Thomas Hampson, and Eric Halfvarson.





Caldara's Forgotten Arias with Philippe Jaroussky and Concerto Köln



French countertenor Philippe Jaroussky joins acclaimed early music ensemble Concerto Köln for this special musical project exploring the life and work of Antonio Caldara, shedding light on one of the eighteenth century's most beloved opera composers, now being rediscovered by twenty-first century audiences. Featuring select arias, this program was filmed in 2011 in Munich's historic Prinzregententheater.





Beethoven's Last String Quartet with the Hagen Quartet



Internationally known as one of the finest ensembles of our time, the Hagen Quartet performs Beethoven's highly-demanding String Quartet in F Major, Op. 135: the composer's last string quartet and his final complete work in any genre. Filmed at Salzburg's annual Mozart Week in 2000.





Berlin Philharmonic: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony led by Herbert von Karajan



In the mid-1960s, Herbert von Karajan set out to record all nine Beethoven symphonies on film with the Berliner Philharmoniker. The result is a milestone in the history of music on film with each masterwork interpreted in distinctive productions representing the artistic vision of different directors. For Beethoven's choral-orchestral extravaganza Symphony No. 9, von Karajan made his debut as film director as he led the Philharmoniker with soloists Gundula Janowitz, Christa Ludwig, Jess Thomas, and Walter Berry plus the Chorus of the Deutsche Oper Berlin in 1968.





Programs recently added to Carnegie Hall+ also include:



Beethoven's Missa solemnis with Bernard Haitink & the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra



The esteemed late conductor Bernard Haitink explores Beethoven's Missa solemnis in this 2014 performance with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra-an ensemble with whom he was associated for more than 50 years-joined by the Bavarian Radio Chorus and renowned soloists: Genia Kűhmeier, Elisabeth Kulman, Mark Padmore, and Hanno Muller-Brachmann.





Il Viaggio-A Musical Journey Through the Italian Renaissance with Le Poème Harmonique



Vincent Dumestre and his Le Poème Harmonique take audiences on a musical journey to the Italian Renaissance with Il Viaggio, a 2020 performance captured at Rome's Palazzo Farnese. The baroque ensemble marks its twentieth anniversary, collaborating with mezzo-soprano Eva Zaïcik to pay homage to the musicality of Bellerofonte Castaldi, his contemporaries Monteverdi and Frescobaldi, and more.





Handel Arias with Rolando Villazón



Acclaimed tenor Rolando Villazón sings Italian arias by Handel in this intimate 2008 concert with the Gabrieli Players under Paul McCreesh, filmed in St. Paul's Church in Deptford, near London, one of Great Britain's finest Baroque churches.





Mozart Week with Cecilia Bartoli, Daniel Barenboim, and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra



From 2021, the exquisite mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli joins virtuoso conductor-pianist Daniel Barenboim and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra for two of the composer's arias at Salzburg's Mozart Week. Presented to an empty Great Hall of the Mozarteum Salzburg due to COVID-19, this program also includes the "Prague" Symphony and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24.





Perfect for Valentine's Day:



Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet with the Stuttgart Ballet



Fifty-five years after its premiere, the Stuttgart Ballet revisits John Cranko's company-defining Romeo and Juliet in a stunning 2017 performance of the timeless production. Impeccable dancers tell the most famous love story of all time set to Prokofiev's superb score.