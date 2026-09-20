Feature: WAIT IN THE WINGS THEATER HISTORY ARCHIVE at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Wait in the Wings launched its popular YouTube channel in 2019, and over the years it has developed into a reputable organization that values theatre preservation through the creation of videos on an array of topics and shows. As the channel has grown, the team behind it has settled into a focus on two types of videos: explorations of theatre history, such as the lore behind Wicked's Time Dragon and the destruction of five Broadway theatres due to the takeover by the Marriott Hotel, as well as full-length feature documentaries on underappreciated shows like Chess, Allegiance, and Ride the Cyclone. In pursuit of creating content of the highest quality, videos heavily researched, include rare and exclusive photographs, videos, and personal interviews of major players involved in the topic, and crafted in a way that gives honor to the shows being covered.

However, there was exciting development last year for Wait in the Wings, as they launched a companion 501(c)(3) non-profit organization known as Friends of Wait in the Wings, which aims to further the education and preservation of theatre before the stories are lost to time. Most notably, it led to the creation of the Wait in the Wings Theater History Archive, a digital database of theatre history treasures, ranging from props, interviews, promotional materials, costume pieces, and more, as well as the stories behind the pieces. To source these, Friends of Wait in the Wings held a Broadway History Harvest on the weekend of the annual Broadway Flea Market (an event that disperses a number of Broadway memorabilia and collectibles to fans to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, another wonderful non-profit organization that is close to the heart of the Broadway community).

The Broadway History Harvest will be returning for its second year on Saturday, September 26th to digitize new items and collect new stories for the archive, which currently features 135 listings. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to sign up to share their theater stories at https://givebutter.com/c/broadway-history-harvest-2026. Some highlights from last year's harvest include:

Dreamgirls Dress

This costume piece from 1982 was featured in the Broadway production of Dreamgirls, originally worn by Brenda Pressley in her role of Michelle Morris. Pressley, a member of the original cast as an ensemble member and understudy, was promoted to the role full time later in the production, and she donned this dress every night on the Imperial Theatre stage. Designed by Theoni V. Aldredge and assisted by Barbara Matera, this dazzling pink mermaid dress includes details of beading, lace, and tulle.

Come From Away Gander Program

Come From Away has been captivating audiences since its first professional production in 2015, two years before the show would open on Broadway. With the town of Gander, Newfoundland and its community being the forefront of this beloved show, it is only natural for the town to put it on themselves. This program is from their 2nd annual production in 2024, which featured original Broadway cast member Petrina Bromley as pilot Beverly Bass (and others). Because of the archive, the cast and crew involved in this production will be recorded in perpetuity.

Rebecca Opening Night Window Card

When it first premiered in Vienna, Austria in 2006, Rebecca had a wildly successful run over three years and has remained a favorite among German-written musicals. However, it had an incredibly tumultuous journey in its attempt to reach Broadway back in 2012, the detailed history of which has been documented on Wait in the Wings' channel. Despite the information printed on this advertisement, Rebecca's Broadway opening would never come to be, making this a rare collectors item. This window card in particular was supplied by Ronald Russo, a lawyer who became connected to the show during its legal struggles. It was initially gifted to him by Ben Sprecher, a lead producer on the show. Russo's interview can be found in the archive as well.

The Sound of Music Ticket

This faded ticket stub for the most recent Broadway revival of The Sound of Music is from June 16th, 1999, four days prior to its closure at the Martin Beck Theatre (now the Al Hirschfeld Theatre). As a 19-year-old Laura Benanti had taken over the role of Maria in the later part of the run after understudying for the great Rebecca Luker, she was likely on for that performance. The ticket cost $49 and was located in the right orchestra, row G, seat 14. And thanks to the site A View From My Seat, there are several pictures of audience members' views from that exact seat from Kinky Boots and Moulin Rouge.

Pirelli's Miracle Elixir (Sweeney Todd)

Tying it back to the Broadway Flea Market, as once again the Broadway History Harvest will be held the day before the event, this prop from the recent Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd was purchased at the flea event in 2024. The bottle of Pirelli's Miracle Elixir features a label designed to appear aged, each word of text in a different font, and a transparent yellow liquid. Little mementos like these are highly coveted by Broadway fans who desire to collect pieces from the shows they love.

The 2026 Broadway History Harvest will be held on Saturday, September 26th from 9am-1pm at the Laurie Beechman Theatre located in the West Bank Cafe. It is heavily recommended to reserve a timeslot in advance; however walk-ins will be accepted depending on availability. Items and interviews are both welcome to contribute towards the archive. To learn more about the event, visit this link, and be sure to check out witwnow.com to find out more about the organization's mission and its offerings.



Photos courtesy of Avery L. Ingvarson and KateCast for Wait in the Wings.

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