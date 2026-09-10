Feathers Dance Company to Present AS WE ARE in New York City

Feathers Dance Company, led by New York-based dancer and choreographer Tsubasa Nishioka, will present 'As We Are,' a 75-minute company performance on Friday, September 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM at The Sanctuary at St. Paul & St. Andrew in New York City.

Following the positive response to the company's previous full-evening performance, Feathers Dance Company returns with a new program featuring five works, including three brand-new creations and two returning pieces from the company's previous program.

Among the returning works are a duet that was warmly received by audiences and a visually striking piece featuring a large plastic sheet, creating an immersive and dynamic visual experience.

The evening will also feature collaborative works with guest choreographers Fumihito Shimizu and Jesse Obremski, alongside choreography by Artistic Director Tsubasa Nishioka and choreographer Richard Sayama.

This performance will take place inside a church, offering a very different environment from a traditional theater. The sacred and mysterious atmosphere of the space will become part of the performance itself, creating a unique relationship between the architecture, dancers, movement, music, and audience.

Program:

When We Echo

Oasis

Bubble

Unsaid

Water Flow

Artistic Team

Director / Choreographer: Tsubasa Nishioka

Choreographer: Richard Sayama

Guest Choreographers: Fumihito Shimizu, Jesse Obremski

Dancers

Alice Jackson

Chisato Fujii

Richard Sayama

Tsubasa Nishioka

Yurie Ono

Performance Information

Friday, September 25, 2026

7:00 PM

The Sanctuary at St. Paul & St. Andrew

New York, NY

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