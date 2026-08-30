ENDURING ATLAS To Be Presented As Part Of The 2026 Evolution Festival

ENDURING ATLAS, a new play by Jacqueline Bircher, will receive a one-night-only presentation on Thursday, September 10 at 7:00 PM as part of The Center at West Park's Evolution Festival.

Produced by Normal Ave Productions and directed by Shannon Molly Flynn, the presentation will take place at The Sanctuary at St. Paul & St. Andrew, 263 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024.

Set in the 1970s at the height of NASA's outer-planet ambitions, ENDURING ATLAS follows Grant, a brilliant but increasingly consumed project lead; Nina, a gifted artist who has left her life behind to support him; and Amy, a rising scientist whose unconventional spark helps push the mission far beyond its original scope.

As the project grows from a single-planet probe into a history-making journey across the solar system, the three are pulled into an orbit of shifting loyalties, unspoken desire, ambition, and deepening loneliness. Careers accelerate. A marriage strains. And a crucial discovery rearranges everything they thought their lives would be.

At its heart, ENDURING ATLAS asks: What do we owe the people we love, and what do we owe our genius?

The play has undergone multiple readings and development sessions, and this presentation marks an exciting new stage in its evolution. For the first time, dance and music elements integral to the script will be incorporated into the live presentation, expanding the theatrical world of the piece and allowing the creative team to explore its full artistic language.

The presentation features an accomplished cast, including Brittany Bradford (Julia, The Gilded Age, The Watcher; Broadway's Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Nina and Max Gordon Moore (Indecent, Tammy Faye, The Nap on Broadway; HBO's Succession) as Grant. Ella Smith (FX's Pose, HBO's The Deuce) plays Amy, with Mya Saulters and Tony Mercado rounding out the cast as Woman and Man.

The Evolution Festival presentation offers audiences and members of the theatrical community an opportunity to experience ENDURING ATLAS at a pivotal moment in its development as the creative team continues to explore its path toward a future production.

The cast features Nina - Brittany Bradford*, Grant - Max Gordon Moore*, Amy - Ella Smith, Woman - Mya Saulters* and Man - Tony Mercado.

The Creative team includes: Playwright: Jacqueline Bircher, Director: Shannon Molly Flynn, Producer: Normal Ave Productions, Stage Manager: Jenna Lowry, Choreographer: Devin Tyler Hatch, Sound Designer: Zack Pierson and Casting: Rebecca Weiss, CSA.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.

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