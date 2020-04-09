Fate of the Hollywood Bowl's Summer Series, Including SCHOOL OF ROCK, is Up in the Air

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

One of the summer's most highly anticipated events in the theatrical community is the Hollywood Bowl's fully staged live musical.

It was announced earlier this year that this summer's production is set to be School of Rock, the hit musical based on the Paramount movie by Mike White, featuring music from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

However, it is uncertain if the Hollywood Bowl performances will all continue as scheduled, amidst the health crisis.

Chad Smith, Chief Executive of the L.A. Phil, which manages the Hollywood Bowl, told the LA Times that the fate of the summer season remains up in the air.

"We're hopeful that there will be all or some of our Hollywood Bowl season, but tours are being canceled and artists are canceling too," Smith said. "We're re-modeling it every day."

The summer season is also set to include Cynthia Erivo, Little Big Town, Fantasia, and more.

Read more on the LA Times.





Related Articles