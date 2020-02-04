Fall In Love With Dance At Ailey Extension's February Workshops And New Weekly Classes

This February, Ailey Extension opens its hearts and doors for all novice and experienced dancers alike to celebrate love in various forms at special workshops and new classes. On Valentine's Day dancers can get their hearts pumping at a Zumba Valentine's Day Party with Jose Ozuna or celebrate romantic and platonic affection with a Valentine's Day Salsa Workshop led by Baila Society. A Father-Daughter West African Dance Workshop with Imani Faye lets parents and kids embrace love of family, and a Celebrating Brasilian Carnaval with Danielle Lima and Janete Silva encourages a passion for culture and tradition. Pose actors Dominique A. Jackson and Jason Rodriguez return for a Runway & Vogue Workshop to help participants practice self-love and confidence while a Move Your Curves workshop with Pretty BIG Movement creates space for students to exercise self-love and body positivity.

Dancers are also invited to try Ailey Extension's newest recurring workshop and weekly classes to fall in love with a new dance technique. "Welcome to My World" Twerkshop, a new monthly workshop with celebrity dancer and choreographer Tweetboogie, invites dancers to fall in love with the latest dance crazes and popular street styles. A new weekly Beginner Hip Hop class with Francisco Gordils calls students to learn a love of hip hop culture through dance, and Beginner Theater Dance with Lainie Munro appeals to musical theatre lovers who want to practice or improve their technique. In addition to these new workshops and classes, students can also enjoy recurring workshops Afro Flow Yoga with Gina Onayiva and Leslie Salmon Jones, and Doun Doun Dance with Maguette Camara.

Each new workshop and class presents an opportunity for novice and professional students alike to explore new dance styles, refine their technique, and connect with others in the NYC dance community while being taught by the city's top instructors at The Joan Weill Center for Dance - home of the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, and The Ailey School. For further information about workshops at Ailey Extension, and to register visit www.aileyextension.com.





