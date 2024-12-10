Faith Prince, Joe Iconis, And More Headline 92NY's Professional Cabaret Classes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y has announced an expanded focus on professional courses for those interested in the art of Cabaret and concert performance.

This endeavor began in 2023 with 92NY's first professional-level performance class taught by Tony winner and Broadway legend Faith Prince alongside award-winning cabaret performer, director, and historian Michael Kirk Lane. Prince returned in 2024 for a weeklong Summer Cabaret Conference, and other workshops have included those taught by Lane with Tony winner Lillias White (Hadestown) and Drama Desk winner Melissa Errico (Passion).

The next professional performance workshop will be February 21-22, 2025 with Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Michael Kirk Lane and acclaimed cabaret musical director Yasuhiko (Yaz) Fukuoka. The trio will provide valuable insights to participants who will be empowered to showcase the most authentic version of themselves on stage while working on a piece of Joe's music. Applications are now being accepted through February 10, 2025 for just 12 participants, but those wishing to audit the class are also welcome to sign up anytime. Register here.

Faith Prince, who can be seen on Broadway this spring in the hotly anticipated original, Boop! The Musical, will return to lead a weeklong Summer Cabaret Conference July 14-18 with Michael Kirk Lane. This second annual conference will accept 12 singers to work alongside the artists. Performers interested in working with the artists must complete this short pre-screening form by June 2, 2025. Chosen performers will be notified no later than June 15, 2025. Anyone can audit the Conference for the week or by the day and there is no deadline for those registrations. Learn more here.

Plus, for interested students we offer these weekly classes in the new year:

Cabaret Performance: Connecting to Your Lyric

Sat, Jan 25, 2025 - Sat, Mar 15, 2025, 2 pm - 4 pm ET, Instructors: Michael Kirk Lane, John Bronston

Tue, Jan 28, 2025 - Tue, Mar 18, 2025, 2 pm - 4 pm ET, Instructor: Michael Kirk Lane, Yaz Fukuoka

Tue, Jan 28, 2025 - Tue, Mar 18, 2025, 7 pm - 9 pm ET, Instructor: Michael Kirk Lane, Yaz Fukuoka

Cabaret is a unique style of singing and musical performance that is known for its intimacy and the emphasis it places on the lyric. It is also an art form that allows performers of all levels to find a stage. Held on the Upper East Side, this workshop welcomes performers to bring songs they are familiar with and learn how to connect deeply with the lyrics. Participants will learn to communicate the meaning and intention of each song to their audience, whether performing live or on camera. In cabaret, the audience—whether friends, family, or strangers—becomes the performer's silent scene partner. Through their personal connection to the lyrics and unique interpretation, performers engage and captivate their audience in an intimate, shared experience. This class will culminate with a live performance at Cabaret venue, Don't Tell Mama. Details here.

About Michael Kirk Lane

Michael Kirk Lane has led all of 92NY's cabaret programming, master classes and conferences. He is an award-winning cabaret artist, most recently winning Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards in both 2022 and 2020 and was also recipient of the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Cabaret Show. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane “one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today.” Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work “musical comedy heaven.” He is the host of 92NY's award-winning interview series, Cabaret Conversations where he has discussed the art form of cabaret with artists such as Lucie Arnaz, Sally Mayes, and Chita Rivera. Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form. As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. “Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us.”

Lane also leads regular classes at 92NY for those wanting to perform their own cabaret shows. Alongside Fukuoka and John Bronston, these classes allow participants to begin the process of building their own shows. Many students have moved on from these classes into private coaching sessions that led them to their own shows and venues such as The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Green Room 42, and Don't Tell Mama. One student, Michael “Suitkace' Capito who is a surgical nurse as well as a celebrated break dancer said this: “I started the cabaret classes at the 92NY out of curiosity and ended up finding a new creative outlet. Over the course of a year I went from the beginner's class to the intermediate class to loving cabaret so much I ended up putting on my own show. Michael Kirk Lane and the 92NY cabaret faculty gave me the tools and the confidence to tell my story.”

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities.