FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 Announces Call for Submissions

92Y has announced a call for submissions for the 2022Future Dance Festival. Created by Harkness Dance Center director Taryn Kaschock Russell, the Future Dance Festival is a choreographic competition aiming to give new creators an opportunity to showcase their work. Conceived as a virtual showcase when 92Y's building was closed due to the pandemic - with the goal of building a bridge between the next generation of creators and the current generation of directors and industry leaders - 2022's festival will be both virtual and in person on the stage of Kaufmann Concert Hall as part of the Harkness Dance Center's 2021-22 Mainstage Series.

"We saw an unprecedented amount of talent, authenticity, and inspiration at our first Festival," comments Russell. "Our driving force continues to be moving the needle forward for the next generation of choreographers and creators and we remain committed to providing platforms and fostering community for the varied and diverse new voices, new visions, and new vocabularies of our future."

. The Future Dance Festival is open to applicants 18+ who have only had one professional commission to date. For additional details and the submission form, please go to 92Y.org/FutureDanceFestival

First round decisions will be communicated the first week in March; finalists will be announced the week of April 11th. This year's panelists include:

Jessica Tong , Associate Artistic Director, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Jennifer Stahl, Editor in Chief, Dance Magazine

More TBA

SUBMISSION & SELECTION PERIOD



January 1 - February 5, 2022

Submissions Open

First week of March 2022

First Round Notifications