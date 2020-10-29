FUN HOME Stars Beth Malone and Sydney Lucas Reunite on TAKE A BOW Podcast
The podcast explores what it is like to be a young person in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.
Tony-nominee Beth Malone took a bow in last week's episode of Take A Bow with her Fun Home co-star Sydney Lucas and co-host Eli Tokash!
The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.
In this past Thursday's episode of Take A Bow, Tony nominee, Beth Malone joined the podcast and gave listeners insight on what goes into the making of a brand new musical. She shares so many wonderful stories of her approximately 8 years in the developmental process of Fun Home which she then went on to receive a Tony Nomination for.
Co-host Sydney Lucas and Malone, who played the same roles in different years of Allison Bechdel's life, had a wonderful time reconnecting and reminiscing on the project. Malone also shares stories about her latest projects such as The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Angels in America.
Malone wrapped up the interview by encouraging listeners to continue to follow their dreams and passions. There was a time she was in a cross roads and had thoughts of getting out of the business, until a sign came that told her she was exactly where she needed to be.
Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.
You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.
