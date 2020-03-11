FROZEN and WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Auditions Postponed Due to Virus Outbreak
Producers of the Broadway production of Disney's Frozen have canceled an upcoming Equity principal audition amid the current outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus).
Auditions for a developmental workshop of a musical adaptation of the novel Water for Elephants have also been canceled.
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of everyone involved in the audition process. They anticipate rescheduling the auditions at some point in the near future.
This news comes on the heels of several shows slashing ticket prices due to the outbreak, as well as the news that a Broadway usher associated with two productions has tested positive for the virus.
In addition, Broadway theatres have canceled stage dooring and back stage visits, and have implemented stringent cleaning and disinfectant schedules for front of house and backstage areas. The Broadway League has worked with theatres to add hand sanitizer to public areas.
The number of cases in New York State hit 212 with 48 in New York City. (As of 3/11/2020 4:00 PM)
Read more about how you can stay safe from coronavirus while attending the theatre here.
