FROZEN Stars Aisha Jackson and Noah J. Ricketts Launch #TheaterInColor

Aisha Jackson and Noah J. Ricketts, formerly of Broadway's Frozen, have launched a new hashtag #TheaterInColor.

The initiative encourages artists and theatrical professionals of color to come forward with testimonials describing the racism they have encountered in the theatre industry and to express their hopes for a better future.

Broadway voices who have lent their experiences to the hashtag so far include Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress, Beautiful), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Melody A. Betts (Waitress), Tracee Beazer Barrett (Frozen), and Brittney Johnson (Wicked).

See their testimonials below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You