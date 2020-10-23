FROZEN Short ONCE UPON A SNOWMAN Now Available to Stream on Disney Plus

Few know the whole story about Olaf’s first moments—until now.

Beginning today, "Once Upon a Snowman" is available to stream exclusively on Disney+. The previously untold origins of the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in Walt Disney Animation Studios' 2013 Academy Award®-winning "Frozen," and its acclaimed 2019 follow-up, "Frozen 2," are revealed in the all-new animated short.

The film follows Olaf's first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. "Once Upon a Snowman" is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor, "Olaf" in "Frozen 2") and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who boarded Olaf's "When I Am Older" musical sequence in "Frozen 2") and produced by Nicole Hearon (associate producer "Frozen 2" and "Moana") with Peter Del Vecho (producer, "Frozen 2," "Frozen" and the upcoming "Raya and the Last Dragon"). Olaf is voiced by award-winning actor Josh Gad.

"Once Upon a Snowman" is available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.

Watch an all-new clip here:

