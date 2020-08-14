FROZEN 2 Inspired VR Short Soundtrack Released Today

MYTH: A FROZEN TALE is available on Facebook's Oculus Quest now.

Walt Disney Records releases the digital score EP to Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Myth: A Frozen Tale," the first VR short from Disney Animation to be inspired by one of its feature films. Narrated by Evan Rachel Wood, the immersive film, directed by Jeff Gipson (director of Disney Animation's "Cycles"), debuted with audiences at the world premiere of "Frozen 2" in Hollywood last November. The score was composed, produced and mixed by composer Joseph Trapanese ("Lady and the Tramp," "The Greatest Showman," "TRON: Legacy"). The score can be streamed HERE.

Watch a teaser for MYTH: A FROZEN TALE below!

Gipson said, "The music in 'Myth: A Frozen Tale' is much more than just a score playing among the action, but rather a character and a storytelling tool that expresses the harmony and balance that reflects the film's theme. I'm so excited that audiences will be able to enjoy the beautiful pieces that Joe Trapanese created for our film."

Trapanese said, "Composing the music of 'Myth: A Frozen Tale' has been one of my most rewarding and thrilling collaborations. Jeff Gipson, Nick Russell, Tom MacDougall, and the entire team at Disney Animation saw the depth of emotion and excitement music could bring to the VR experience, and by inviting me to be a part of the early design and exploration process, the score truly became an integral part of the storytelling. I'm thrilled we can share it with you today."

Also available today is the "Behind the Original Score" featurette with "Myth" filmmakers and a lift video for "Elemental Spirits."

About Joseph Trapanese

Joseph Trapanese is best known for his sleek score work for blockbuster films like "Tron: Legacy," "Straight Outta Compton," "The Greatest Showman," "Oblivion" and the "Raid" series. As a composer, arranger, and producer for film, television, theater, and video game music, he has collaborated with a number of mainstream musical acts such as Daft Punk, M83, Mike Shinoda, and Dr. Dre. Solo work includes films such as "Lady and the Tramp," "Stuber," "Arctic," "Robin Hood," "Only The Brave," "Earth to Echo," and two installments of the "Divergent" series.

Born in Jersey City, Trapanese earned his BM in classical composition from the Manhattan School of Music. He went on to study at UCLA for his MA and taught electronic music composition at the school from 2008-2011. In 2016, he became a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In 2013, alongside a tenacious group of composers, artists, and musicians, Trapanese founded The Echo Society. Aiming to inspire each other and the community around them, the group creates and performs new music showcasing the unique talents and environments of Los Angeles.

About "Myth: A Frozen Tale"

Walt Disney Animation Studios' virtual reality short, "Myth: A Frozen Tale," takes viewers on a virtual and visceral journey into a stylized world inspired by the exciting environments, themes, and elemental characters of "Frozen 2." The film is directed by Jeff Gipson, (Director of Disney Animation's "Cycles") and produced by Nicholas Russell. Nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project by the Visual Effects Society, "Myth: A Frozen Tale" is set in an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle as a family sits down for a bedtime story. As the mother reads, the audience is transported to a mystical and enchanted forest where the elemental spirits come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed. The film is available now on Facebook's Oculus Quest.

