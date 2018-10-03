FREEZE FRAME: Lindsay Mendez, Kate Baldwin & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Oct. 3, 2018  

Earlier today, Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (October 16, 18, 19, 30); Tony nominated Melissa Errico (November 1-3); Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (October 21, 27. 29); from "The Jonathan Larson Project" (October 9-14), Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, George Salazar, Andy Mientus and director and conceiver Jennifer Ashley Tepper previewed their upcoming shows at Feinstein's/54 Below.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big day below! Check back later for complete coverage.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Lindsay Mendez, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, George Salazar, Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Kate Baldwin and Melissa Errico

Lindsay Mendez, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, George Salazar, Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Kate Baldwin and Melissa Errico

Walter McBride

