FREEZE FRAME: Lindsay Mendez, Kate Baldwin & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Earlier today, Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (October 16, 18, 19, 30); Tony nominated Melissa Errico (November 1-3); Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (October 21, 27. 29); from "The Jonathan Larson Project" (October 9-14), Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, George Salazar, Andy Mientus and director and conceiver Jennifer Ashley Tepper previewed their upcoming shows at Feinstein's/54 Below.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big day below!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Lindsay Mendez, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, George Salazar, Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Kate Baldwin and Melissa Errico



