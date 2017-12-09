FREEZE FRAME: Jimmy Buffett Officially Opens up the Box Office for ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Jimmy Buffett himself was on hand to help officially open the Escape to Margaritaville box office (Marquis Theatre, 210 West 46th Street) on December 8 at 10:00am.

BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out the photo below!

As part of the production's ongoing hurricane relief efforts, $5 of every ticket purchase made at the box office on Friday, December 8, will be donated to One America Appeal, a non-profit organization founded by all five living former U.S. Presidents to aid hurricane victims in the U.S. and in the Caribbean. To date, the show has raised more than $110,000 for hurricane relief.

Escape to Margaritaville completed its pre-Broadway tour in Chicago on Saturday, December 2. The show received its World Premiere steps from the ocean at La Jolla Playhouse this past spring, and embarked on a pre-Broadway tour playing New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and Chicago's Oriental Theatre. Previews for the Broadway engagement begin Friday, February 16, 2018, ahead of a Thursday, March 15 Opening Night.

It was recently announced that the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Escape to Margaritaville will be released on Mailboat Records both digitally and on CD the morning of the show's first Broadway performance, Friday, February 16, 2018.

The cast of Escape to Margaritaville includes Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff, Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, Rema Webb, Don Sparks, Andre Ward, Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow,Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Jennifer Rias, Julius Anthony Rubio, Nick Sanchez, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and Foresight Theatrical as General Management. Casting by Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

Escape to Margaritaville is produced on Broadway by Frank Marshall, Rich Entertainment Group, Anita Waxman, Grove Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Linda G. Scott, John H. Tyson, The Shubert Organization, Latitude Link, John Morgan, Roy Furman, Jeffrey A. Sine, AC Orange Entertainment, Arlene Scanlan & Witzend Productions, Terry Allen Kramer, Universal Music Group & Scott Landis, Kevin J. Kinsella, Independent Presenters Network & Al Nocciolino, SeaHenry Productions & Skolnick•Dagen, JAM Theatricals and La Jolla Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jimmy Buffett ofically opens up the Box Office for his Broadway Musical 'Escape To Margaritaville' at the Marquis Theatre on December 8, 2017 in New York City.