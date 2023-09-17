FREE SPEECH AIN'T FREE Conversation to Be Held at The Harlem Book Fair This Month

"Free Speech Ain't Free: Comedians at the Front Lines of Free Speech, Controversy, and Cancel Culture," a conversation featuring attorney/comedy blogger and author of "Comedy Goes to Court: When People Stop Laughing and Start Fighting" Carl Unegbu and veteran journalist and comedian Robert A. George, is scheduled as part of the Harlem Book Fair on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The free event, which is set for 5:00 pm, takes place at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building Plaza - 163 West 125th Street (Seventh Avenue) - in Manhattan.

"Comedy dominates pop culture, but you probably didn't know that comedians get dragged to court aplenty, with lawsuits for what they say or even do. Join us for the launch of Comedy Goes to Court: When People Stop Laughing and Start Fighting, for the lowdown over free speech, political correctness, and joke theft, to managing the ups and downs of fame and fortune, and to being in a romantic relationship with comedians or being their family member..." Please join us for a fascinating discussion of these burning issues at the storied Harlem Book Fair and perhaps snag a chance to chime in on the dialogue. It's an event you don't want to miss.

Court: When People Stop Laughing and Start Fighting (Hybrid Global Publishing) Unegbu's 252-page paperback released in the fall of 2022, focuses on legal, First Amendment, woke, and cancel culture issues faced by comedians and the comedy industry—both in the United States and abroad. Carl Unegbu (ocarlslaw.com) studied journalism at Columbia University after graduating law school at the University of Miami. Prior to his admission to the New York Bar, Unegbu practiced law in Miami and served as a law clerk at the International Court of Arbitration in Paris. He was an editor at Comedybeat.com and his articles have appeared in The Real Deal, Africa Journal, the New York Review of Magazines, Gotham Gazette, City Limits, and New York County Lawyer. His previous book, Comedy Under Attack: The Golden Age and the Headwinds, was released in 2013.

Robert A. George is a native of Trinidad who formerly served as an editorial writer for Bloomberg Opinion, the New York Daily News and the New York Post). A graduate of St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland, the conservative blogger/pundit has been featured on MSNBC, CNN, C-Span and has performed stand-up comedy at such noted Manhattan venues as The Comic Strip, Broadway Comedy Club and Stand Up New York.