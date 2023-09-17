FREE SPEECH AIN'T FREE Conversation to Be Held at The Harlem Book Fair This Month

The conversation will be held at The Harlem Book Fair in NYC on September 23rd.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 3 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 4 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

FREE SPEECH AIN'T FREE Conversation to Be Held at The Harlem Book Fair This Month

"Free Speech Ain't Free: Comedians at the Front Lines of Free Speech, Controversy, and Cancel Culture," a conversation featuring attorney/comedy blogger and author of "Comedy Goes to Court: When People Stop Laughing and Start Fighting" Carl Unegbu and veteran journalist and comedian Robert A. George, is scheduled as part of the Harlem Book Fair on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The free event, which is set for 5:00 pm, takes place at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building Plaza - 163 West 125th Street (Seventh Avenue) -  in Manhattan.

"Comedy dominates pop culture, but you probably didn't know that comedians get dragged to court aplenty, with lawsuits for what they say or even do. Join us for the launch of Comedy Goes to Court: When People Stop Laughing and Start Fighting, for the lowdown over free speech, political correctness, and joke theft, to managing the ups and downs of fame and fortune, and to being in a romantic relationship with comedians or being their family member..." Please join us for a fascinating discussion of these burning issues at the storied Harlem Book Fair and perhaps snag a chance to chime in on the dialogue. It's an event you don't want to miss.   

Court: When People Stop Laughing and Start Fighting (Hybrid Global Publishing) Unegbu's 252-page paperback released in the fall of 2022, focuses on legal, First Amendment, woke, and cancel culture issues faced by comedians and the comedy industry—both in the United States and abroad. Carl Unegbu  (ocarlslaw.com) studied journalism at Columbia University after graduating law school at the University of Miami. Prior to his admission to the New York Bar, Unegbu practiced law in Miami and served as a law clerk at the International Court of Arbitration in Paris. He was an editor at Comedybeat.com and his articles have appeared in The Real Deal, Africa Journal, the New York Review of Magazines, Gotham Gazette, City Limits, and New York County Lawyer. His previous book, Comedy Under Attack: The Golden Age and the Headwinds, was released in 2013. 

Robert A. George is a native of Trinidad who formerly served as an editorial writer for Bloomberg Opinion, the New York Daily News and the New York Post). A  graduate of St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland,  the conservative blogger/pundit has been featured on MSNBC, CNN, C-Span and has performed stand-up comedy at such noted Manhattan venues as The Comic Strip, Broadway Comedy Club and Stand Up New York.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells took the stage of the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! Watch the speech in this video!

2
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing The Spark of Creation from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Photo
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen

Watch Liz Callaway sing 'The Spark of Creation' from Children of Eden in a video released via her new newsletter!

3
SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Tech Problems Photo
SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Tech Problems

The Friday night audience of Sweeney Todd on Broadway attended a different sort of tale this evening as a set malfunction prevented the massive production from proceeding as usual.

4
Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19 Photo
Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19

The Atlantic Theater Company has canceled this weekend's performances of Infinite Life, the world premiere play from Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker due to Covid. Performances from September 15- 17 will be affected by the cancellation. 

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/17/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/17/2023
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway BFFsBroadway Jukebox: Broadway BFFs
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Removed From Denver BEETLEJUICE PerformanceCongresswoman Lauren Boebert Removed From Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance
Broadway Buying Guide: September 5, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: September 5, 2023

Videos

Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You