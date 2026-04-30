FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE Will Make NYC Debut at New Victory Theater

The New Victory Theater will present Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, a special NYC run of the first-ever live musical Fraggle Rock touring show.

Based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV original series “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the interactive musical stage production features characters from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, new and classic Fraggle songs, and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has captivated audiences for over 40 years. Written, directed, and choreographed by John Tartaglia, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE will run at the New Victory from May 30 to June 21, 2026.

This production is recommended for audiences ages 4+ and has a run time of 90 minutes with one intermission. For adult Fraggle fans, Grown-Up Nights with themed cocktails and special pre-show activities, will be held on June 12 and June 17, 2026.

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone – an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. Along the way, they discover magic, adventure, and something more memorable and heartfelt than they ever imagined! Their beloved world bursts to life on stage with walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet-sized Doozers, new characters and even a visit from a larger-than-life Gorg, all from Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Charming and colorful, this irresistible romp welcomes Silly Creatures young and old to the raucous revelry down in Fraggle Rock.

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. Best known as the creators of the world-famous Muppets, the Company is also home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

“We are euphoric to present Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE as the Fraggle-filled finale of our 30th birthday season,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “This Fraggle Rock production enchants audiences with its playful and kind-hearted characters and continues the New Victory's role as a longtime champion of both the puppetry arts and of Jim Henson's legacy. We're thrilled to introduce a new generation of New Yorkers to The Jim Henson Company's iconic world of Fraggle Rock.”

“Fraggle Rock is a world where everyone belongs. It's a celebration of silliness, hope, joy, kindness, and, above all, FUN! As a lifelong fan, I loved creating this new stage show for fans of the original series to come relive their favorite Fraggle moments, and it has been especially fun for young audiences who have discovered our new series on Apple TV to see Fraggles on stage for the first time,” said John Tartaglia, Creative Supervisor for Fraggle Rock at The Jim Henson Company and writer/director of the stage show. “As we have toured the country, it has been thrilling to see audiences of all ages cheer, sing along, dance in the aisles, and show so much love for the Fraggles, and now it's NYC's turn! We can't wait to welcome everyone to Fraggle Rock!”

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show's themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at the New Victory Box Office (209 W 42nd Street) leading up to the performance and starting two hours before curtain time on performance days. For box office hours, please visit NewVictory.org/BoxOffice. Tickets can also be purchased online at NewVictory.org and via phone by calling 646.223.3010.

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