FLC and Cinecittà Present The 22nd Edition Of Open Roads: New Italian Cinema

The event runs June 1 to 8.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 1 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 2 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores! Photo 3 Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 4 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards

Film at Lincoln Center and Cinecittà have announced the complete lineup for the 22nd edition of Open Roads: New Italian Cinema, running from June 1 to 8.

Open Roads: New Italian Cinema is the only screening series to offer North American audiences a diverse and extensive lineup of contemporary Italian films. This year's edition again strikes a balance between emerging talents and esteemed veterans; commercial and independent fare; and outrageous comedies, gripping dramas, and captivating documentaries.

The opening-night screening is Francesca Archibugi's latest feature The Hummingbird, adapted from Sandro Veronesi's Strega Prize-winning novel, an at once epic and intimate chronicle of love and familial ups and downs that spans six decades and three generations, featuring Pierfrancesco Favino, Berenice Bejo, Laura Morante, Nanni Moretti, and others.

Additional offerings for this year's edition include but are not limited to: Gianni Amelio's masterfully executed Lord of the Ants, a deeply stirring biopic of the poet/playwright Aldo Braibanti; Roberto Andò's 12th feature Strangeness, which stars Toni Servillo as Nobel Prize-winning playwright Luigi Pirandello, who, on a trip to his native Sicily in 1920, encounters a pair of gravediggers/aspiring actors and unexpectedly arrives at the idea for what will ultimately become his signature work; actress Monica Dugo's directorial feature Like Turtles, a tragicomic chronicle of a family's dissolution about a woman who, her husband having abruptly left her and their children behind, climbs into her wardrobe and refuses to come out; Michele Vannucci's second feature Delta, set on the Po Delta in northern Italy, where tensions are rising among the small community that calls it home, especially between a lifelong native fisherman (Alessandro Borghi) and a wildlife warden (Luigi Lo Cascio); Paolo Virzi's Dry, a wryly satirical ensemble drama (with a top-notch cast including Silvio Orlando, Valerio Mastandrea, Monica Bellucci, and others) about the vanity of humans in the face of global catastrophe during an imagined three-year drought; and Giuseppe Fiorello's debut feature Fireworks, based on a true story set in Sicily in 1982, which turns a budding romance between two teenage boys into a moving examination of the painful moments that produce political change.

This year's presentation includes a focus on Mario Martone, one of the key Italian filmmakers of the past 40 years, who has completed 17 features since his 1992 theatrical feature debut Death of a Neapolitan Mathematician. Film at Lincoln Center and Cinecittà pay homage to Martone (a perennial presence in the Open Roads lineup) by showcasing his most recent fiction film, Nostalgia, alongside two essential works from earlier in his career: 1995's Troubling Love (co-written with Elena Ferrante) and 2014's Leopardi.

Open Roads: New Italian Cinema tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 11 at noon, with an early access period for FLC members starting Wednesday, May 10 at noon. Tickets are $17; $14 for students, seniors (62+), and persons with disabilities; and $12 for FLC Members. See more and save with a 3+ Film Package ($15 for GP; $12 for students, seniors (62+), and persons with disabilities; and $10 for FLC Members), an All-Access Pass for $89, or a Student All-Access Pass for $45.

We're excited to introduce a dinner and a movie combo with our Italian programming this June, kicking off with Open Roads. For $30, receive one ticket to an Open Roads screening and a select menu item at Café Paradiso, located in FLC's Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center. Learn more here.

Co-presented by Film at Lincoln Center and Cinecittà. Organized by Dan Sullivan of Film at Lincoln Center and by Monique Catalino, Carla Cattani, Griselda Guerrasio, and Rossella Rinaldi of Cinecittà, Rome.

Open Roads is supported in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in NY and with the support of Casa Italiana Zerilli Marimò NYU, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

1998 Production of OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman is Coming to Cinemas This Summer Photo
1998 Production of OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman is Coming to Cinemas This Summer

The National Theatre’s acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! is headed to cinemas worldwide this summer. Starring then-newcomer Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman) as Curly, this riveting stage revival was filmed following its record-breaking 1998 run in London.

Could Sam Mendes THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Transfer to the West End and Broadway? Photo
Could Sam Mendes' THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Transfer to the West End and Broadway?

 Sam Mendes' The Motive and the Cue is now playing at the National Theatre. Baz Bamigboye has revealed that the production is hoping to transfer to the West End and then Broadway.

Full Cast Announced for LONG DAYS JOURNEY INTO NIGHT West End Photo
Full Cast Announced for LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT West End

The new West End production of Eugene O'Neill's autobiographical magnum opus Long Day's Journey into Night led by Emmy-winner Brian Cox has added Golden Globe and Emmy-winner Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) and more to its cast.

Photos: The Company Of HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Meets The Press! Photo
Photos: The Company Of HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Meets The Press!

The company of Here Lies Love, the musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), met the press this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the moment!


More Hot Stories For You

1998 Production of OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman is Coming to Cinemas This Summer1998 Production of OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman is Coming to Cinemas This Summer
Could Sam Mendes' THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Transfer to the West End and Broadway?Could Sam Mendes' THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Transfer to the West End and Broadway?
Wake Up With BWW 5/10: Theater Fans' Choice Awards Voting, Plus a Message From Shaina Taub!Wake Up With BWW 5/10: Theater Fans' Choice Awards Voting, Plus a Message From Shaina Taub!
Kevin Chamberlin Joins THEATRE COUNTDOWN PODCAST With Ben Cameron And Asmeret GhebremichaelKevin Chamberlin Joins THEATRE COUNTDOWN PODCAST With Ben Cameron And Asmeret Ghebremichael

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU