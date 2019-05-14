FJK DANCE Returns With BLACK BOX Culture And Dance Repertoire Series

Fadi J. Khoury's FJK Dance will return for the third performance of their "Black Box" Fusion of Culture and Dance repertoire series on Friday, May 31 at John Jay College Black Box Theater, 524 West 59th Street, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. ECHOES, a company work inspired by "Dabke," a folkloric traditional Bedouin dance from the mountains of Lebanon and Syria, will be performed that evening. "Echoes" utilizes a score of Middle Eastern drums and percussion instruments, with electric based sounds and rhythms. A "Talk Back" with Fadi Khoury and audience reception with the dancers will follow the performance. VIDEO Tickets: $45 https://fjkdance.org/2019-blackbox/ticket

Each of the FJK Fusion of Culture and Dance performances will provide an immersive, cross-cultural dance experience. The Fusion series is theme-based; each of the FJK "Black Box" evenings feature a different work from the company repertoire. The program will continue on Thursday, June 20, Thursday, July 18 and Friday, August 23, all at 6:30pm, lineup to be announced.

The "Black Box" dance series found its inspiration from FJK's weekly site specific performance workshops developed for NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County (Brooklyn, N.Y.). Believing dance has the power to bring people together and insert positive energy into our communities, the FJK Dance NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County program hopes to remove the stigma of, and enable the public to better understand, psychiatric illness and wellness. Site specific performances from the FJK repertoire, performed throughout the hospital, hope to create an emotional difference for patients and staff. The John Jay series will help refine that role, with the audience "Talk Back" serving to explore the depth of each repertoire piece and discuss what dance can do to facilitate mental health. Positive images are explored.

In July 2018 FJK Dance was named "Artist in Residence" at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

THE FJK DANCE "BLACK BOX" PERFORMANCE SERIES

A FUSION OF CULTURE AND DANCE - ECHOES

Friday, May 31 - 6:30pm to 8:30pm

John Jay College Black Box Theater

524 West 59th Street, New York, NY10019

Tickets: $45 https://fjkdance.org/2019-blackbox/ticket





