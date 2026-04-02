FIRE ISLAND DANCE FESTIVAL Returns This July

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The Fire Island Dance Festival will return July 18–19, 2026, bringing performances to the waterfront stage in Fire Island Pines in support of Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The annual event will feature performances by leading dance artists and companies, with this year’s lineup to be announced later in the spring. Since its debut in 1995, the festival has raised more than $10 million to support essential services for people living with HIV/AIDS and other critical needs nationwide.

The festival will begin with an opening performance on Saturday, July 18 at 5:00 p.m., followed by a sunset performance at 7:00 p.m. A closing performance will take place Sunday, July 19 at 5:00 p.m.

Leadership Supporters will have access to an additional exclusive performance on Friday, July 17 at Whyte Hall, along with priority seating and additional benefits throughout the weekend.

A series of free preview performances will take place on May 23 at the Fire Island Pines harbor dock, featuring choreography by Jōvan Dansberry set to music by George Michael.

FIRE ISLAND DANCE FESTIVAL

July 18–19, 2026

A multi-day dance festival featuring performances by leading artists on a waterfront stage, benefiting Dancers Responding to AIDS.

Fire Island Pines

Fire Island, NY

Ticketing Information

Tickets are available at dradance.org/fidance. Individual tickets for 5:00 p.m. performances start at $85, while Leadership tickets begin at $395. VIP packages and day trip options are also available.