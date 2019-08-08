FINI DANCE INTERNATIONAL GALA AND AWARDS Program Announced

Dancer/producer Antonio Fini announces the 9th annual event with dancers from Italy and New York performing in a spirit of exchange and collaboration.

Participating companies include Alessandra Corona Performance Works, Buglisi Dance Theater, Michael Mao Dance, and Saya Spring Dance Theater. Guests include Giorgia Pia Gatto from Reggio Calabria, and Marek Pisanu from Cagliari, Sardinia, a winning couple from Italian TV's "Dancing with the Stars."

A Lifetime Achievement Award will go to costumer Christina Giannini, an Extraordinary Dance Award to Katherine Crockett, and Rising Star Award to Maria Vittoria Villa. The festive evening hosted by two charming women from Italy: Tabata Caldironi of Milan and the vivacious Ornella Fado, now a NY resident and host of the TV show Brindiamo.

PROGRAM INCLUDES:

Alessandra Corona Performing Works

will perform the new duet "Labyrinth," for Brian Castillo and Maria Vittoria Villa, who will receive a Rising Star Award. A contemporary, dramatic lover's duet to music by Thomas Lentakis.

Buglisi Dance Theater

an excerpt (approximately 15 minutes) from Buglisi's exquisite "Requiem," to music by Faure. The sumptuous costumes were designed by Buglisi and Christina Giannini, who will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for her costumes for Buglisi and many other companies.

Michael Mao Dance

Mao's "Weaving," an explosive tour de force quartet set to the exciting sounds of Taiko Drumming.

Saya Spring Dance Theater

The young New York-based company will present "Spark," set to Libertango by Taro Hakese. With choreography by Saya Harada, the work features Italian dancer Bianca Delli Prescoli, joined by Nozomi Ariake and Jude Evans.

Katherine Crockett

The former Graham dancer will appear in her solo "Mother of Exiles," originally created as part of a 2019 special event celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Women's Right to vote. Created to four unique poems written by women, narrated by Crockett. The poems are "The Time of the Woman" by Pavanna Reddy; "Won't You Be My Sister" by Amanda Gorman; "Still I Rise" by Maya Angelou; and "The New Colossus" by Emma Lazarus.

Giorgia Pia Gatto and Marek Pisanu

Guests from Italy, the winners of the Italian Dancing with the Stars will perform an acrobatic modern dance.





