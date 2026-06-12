FAIRIES AN ODE TO PRIDE to Play Free Outdoor Performance at Campos Community Garden

Blunt Theatrical Company will present Fairies An Ode To Pride, a free theatrical offering celebrating Pride weekend! Motivated by ancient ritual, fairy lore, opera and ballet; a story of creatures and lands in hope, destruction and love in pursuit of freedom.

Fairies follows a troupe guiding humans through a ritual in the shape of musical dance theatre. The denouement of community activation, release and hope becomes a fiery protest to those monsters that kill beautiful things.

The performance will take place on June 27th, 2026 6:30pm at Campos Community Garden, 644 E12th St, New York, NY 10009.

The cast will include the talents of Gina Bonati, Samantha West, Cherrie Mae Paghasian, Lucila Tolis, Alexander Danishmand, Tino Ngorima and Simeng Wang. Stage Management by Mel Hardy.

The performance will feature original poems by Sam Flynn & Gina Bonati.

Created & Directed By Lenyn Hernandez Marcia.

FAIRIES was originally created in collaboration with; Sam Flynn, Gina Bonati, Ava Jones, Mouna Saab, Cherrie Mae Paghasian & Lucila Tolis. Admission is free for all.

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