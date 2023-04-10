Experience An Epic Foodie Season Outdoors With UPTOWN NIGHT MARKET's Full Vendor Lineup
The event will feature a majority of local minority-owned businesses alongside some of New York City's all-time favorites.
NYC-based event promotion and production company MHG events announced the full vendor lineup for its anticipated Uptown Night Market. The event series starts April 13, at 133rd and 12th Avenue, from 4 pm and every 2nd Thursday of the month through October.
The Uptown Night Market true to its mission of supporting the local cuisine, culture, and community presents over 60 food, beverage, and merchandise that represents the diverse flavors of West Harlem and beyond.
The event will feature a majority of local minority-owned businesses alongside some of New York City's all-time favorites such as:
Perros Locos
Tacos El Guero
La Victoria NYC
Downeast Lobstah
Menya Jiro
Patok by Rach
Mina's kitchen
C bao
Twisted Potato
Nadas Empanadas
HangryDog
Brooklyn Dim Sum
Memphis Seoul
Sassy's Fishcakes!
Mia's Cocina
Healthy As A Motha
FreaKi Eatz
Ollin.Nyc
Rosie's Empanadas
Lechonbae
Nanas A Vegan
Twister Cake
Creole Soul
Nansense
The Eggroll Queen
Taiwanese Yummy
Treat Yourself Jerk
La Braza
OnFire Barbecue
Mr. Chopped Cheese
Humos USA
Arnie & EbonyCatering
Kinky Taco
Chava's Empanadas
Paradise Taqueria and Birrieria Fl
MOZZAREPAS
The Fried Kitchen
Chocolicious NYC
Cuzin's Duzin
SAM'S ICE CREAM
OMeil NOVado MORgan
Juicy Fruits & Things
Common Meadows
Island Love
Bang Cookies
Lovers Rock Sea Moss
Chictreatz
Booze Scoops
Culiraw
Brazen Flavas
SOLO BUDIN
Naturally Sweet Desserts
Crystal Irie
Chachi Beauty Co
Asili's Ancient Healing
Harlem Hoopz
Ariance Jewelry
Be The People
Hussain Jewelry
Bartheory
Dvrousa inc
By Nature Beads
Pop Pins NYC
Lotus In Violet
Natural Hydration Skincare
For The Culture NY
King Beard Care
In addition to the delicious food, the Uptown Night Market will feature live performances by some of the best local musicians, artists, and entertainers, making it a must-attend event for anyone looking for a fun and unique evening out. The opening day will have exclusive performances such as the Harlemites P.U.S.H dance organization and the all-female New Heights Brass Band, established artists such as Manny's Boogaloo Crew, and never-seen-before at the market a back-to-back set by DJ Cosi, and DJ Stormin Norman.
The Uptown Night Market is free to attend and is focused on supporting small businesses, helping to promote local entrepreneurship, and providing a platform for up-and-coming vendors to showcase their products and services.
"The Uptown Night Market is a celebration of the vibrant community here in West Harlem," said Marco Shalma, MHG events' owner. "We are excited to bring together local small businesses, delicious food, and entertainment, all while supporting our community. We can't wait to see everyone there!"
Mark your calendars and join us for the Uptown Night Market 2023 season launch on April 13! For more information, visit www.uptownnightmarket.com
MHG is a New York City-based hospitality group that is passionate about delivering innovative food and beverage experiences for the love-to-eat community. With a focus on diversity, inclusivity, and equity, MHG is dedicated to producing safe, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing events such as the Bronx Night Market, Uptown Night Market, and Brooklyn Night Market. MHG works with various organizations, including NYBG, SummerStage, NYRR, and NYC Ferry, and fast-service concepts such as Yaffa's Kitchen, Perros Locos, Hot Damn Hot Sauce, and Viva La Crepe. Their team is predominantly female and POC, and are committed to delivering excellent customer experience, leveraging data analytics, tech innovation, and social media marketing.