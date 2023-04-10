Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Experience An Epic Foodie Season Outdoors With UPTOWN NIGHT MARKET's Full Vendor Lineup

The event will feature a majority of local minority-owned businesses alongside some of New York City's all-time favorites.

Apr. 10, 2023  

NYC-based event promotion and production company MHG events announced the full vendor lineup for its anticipated Uptown Night Market. The event series starts April 13, at 133rd and 12th Avenue, from 4 pm and every 2nd Thursday of the month through October.

The Uptown Night Market true to its mission of supporting the local cuisine, culture, and community presents over 60 food, beverage, and merchandise that represents the diverse flavors of West Harlem and beyond.

The event will feature a majority of local minority-owned businesses alongside some of New York City's all-time favorites such as:

Perros Locos

Tacos El Guero

La Victoria NYC

Downeast Lobstah

Menya Jiro

Patok by Rach

Mina's kitchen

C bao

Twisted Potato

Nadas Empanadas

HangryDog

Brooklyn Dim Sum

Memphis Seoul

Sassy's Fishcakes!

Mia's Cocina

Healthy As A Motha

FreaKi Eatz

Ollin.Nyc

Rosie's Empanadas

Lechonbae

Nanas A Vegan

Twister Cake

Creole Soul

Nansense

The Eggroll Queen

Taiwanese Yummy

Treat Yourself Jerk

La Braza

OnFire Barbecue

Mr. Chopped Cheese

Humos USA

Arnie & EbonyCatering

Kinky Taco

Chava's Empanadas

Paradise Taqueria and Birrieria Fl

MOZZAREPAS

The Fried Kitchen

Chocolicious NYC

Cuzin's Duzin

SAM'S ICE CREAM

OMeil NOVado MORgan

Juicy Fruits & Things

Common Meadows

Island Love

Bang Cookies

Lovers Rock Sea Moss

Chictreatz

Booze Scoops

Culiraw

Brazen Flavas

SOLO BUDIN

Naturally Sweet Desserts

Crystal Irie

Chachi Beauty Co

Asili's Ancient Healing

Harlem Hoopz

Ariance Jewelry

Be The People

Hussain Jewelry

Bartheory

Dvrousa inc

By Nature Beads

Pop Pins NYC

Lotus In Violet

Natural Hydration Skincare

For The Culture NY

King Beard Care

In addition to the delicious food, the Uptown Night Market will feature live performances by some of the best local musicians, artists, and entertainers, making it a must-attend event for anyone looking for a fun and unique evening out. The opening day will have exclusive performances such as the Harlemites P.U.S.H dance organization and the all-female New Heights Brass Band, established artists such as Manny's Boogaloo Crew, and never-seen-before at the market a back-to-back set by DJ Cosi, and DJ Stormin Norman.

The Uptown Night Market is free to attend and is focused on supporting small businesses, helping to promote local entrepreneurship, and providing a platform for up-and-coming vendors to showcase their products and services.

"The Uptown Night Market is a celebration of the vibrant community here in West Harlem," said Marco Shalma, MHG events' owner. "We are excited to bring together local small businesses, delicious food, and entertainment, all while supporting our community. We can't wait to see everyone there!"

Mark your calendars and join us for the Uptown Night Market 2023 season launch on April 13! For more information, visit www.uptownnightmarket.com

MHG is a New York City-based hospitality group that is passionate about delivering innovative food and beverage experiences for the love-to-eat community. With a focus on diversity, inclusivity, and equity, MHG is dedicated to producing safe, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing events such as the Bronx Night Market, Uptown Night Market, and Brooklyn Night Market. MHG works with various organizations, including NYBG, SummerStage, NYRR, and NYC Ferry, and fast-service concepts such as Yaffa's Kitchen, Perros Locos, Hot Damn Hot Sauce, and Viva La Crepe. Their team is predominantly female and POC, and are committed to delivering excellent customer experience, leveraging data analytics, tech innovation, and social media marketing.



