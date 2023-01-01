Expand Your Theatre Knowledge in the New Year with BroadwayHD

You might already know that BroadwayHD is home to recordings of blockbuster musicals like The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and Cats, but have you heard of these other, lesser-known gems? Kick off the new year by watching one of the titles below - you might end up discovering a new favorite!

Daddy Long Legs

Based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire-a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, the Brontë Sisters, and Downton Abbey - this heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor has charmed audiences of all ages from Los Angeles to London. Critics are cheering: Daddy Long Legs has "echoes of She Loves Me and top-notch performances" and "is one of the most enthralling, entertaining and moving love stories on the American musical theater stage."

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me is a wildly inventive musical adventure that tells the story of a sleep-deprived single mom who struggles to balance her family and career as a video game music composer. Late one night, while posting a dating video, she receives an unexpected response from the polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922), one of the most iconic leaders of the 20th century. Shipwrecked and stranded on an iceberg in the Antarctic, Shackleton reaches across space and time to share his heroic journey with her. Against all odds, they discover that their greatest inspiration lies within each other.

Lady Chatterley's Lover

You may have recently seen the recently-released film adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover starring Emma Corrin, but have you seen this charming musical version? Adapted from the controversial literary classic by D.H. Lawrence, Lady Chatterley's Lover is a sweeping, romantic musical with a score by John Robinson and a book by Phil Willmott that played the West End in the summer of 2021. Georgia Lennon stars as Lady Chatterley, an upper-class wife whose love affair with a working-class man prompts her to consider what it means to have a life well-lived.

Space Dogs

Space Dogs is an epic new Off-Broadway musical that tells the incredible true story of Laika, a dog sent to space by a Russian scientist during the Cold War. Written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, high-energy tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the friendship that exists between man and dog as they journey together to the stars.

The Lion

In The Lion, writer/performer Benjamin Scheuer tells a story about love, loss, loyalty and the redemptive power of music. This one-man musical is also a coming-of-age story, where a son seeks his father's love and goes on a deeply personal journey to become his own man. Scheuer plays and sings the incredible story of his family and his close call with mortality, all while supported by a cast of six guitars. The award-winning hit theatrical production of The Lion received rave reviews at Manhattan Theatre Club, Geffen Playhouse in LA, and a national tour.

Closer Than Ever

A captivating and hilarious song cycle which delves into the trials and tribulations of modern love, Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever will take audiences on a journey of lust and romance, marriage and aging, unrequited feelings, parenthood, and more.