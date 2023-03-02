Exhibition Features Contemporary Artworks Gifted To The Jewish Museum From The Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation
The exhibition highlights contemporary artworks by 47 intergenerational and internationally based artists made between 1963 and 2022.
The Jewish Museum will present After "The Wild": Contemporary Art from The Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation Collection, an exhibition highlighting contemporary artworks by 47 intergenerational and internationally based artists made between 1963 and 2022. These works are part of a larger gift to the Museum in 2018 comprising artworks made by the recipients of The Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation Award (see below for the list of artists). After "The Wild": Contemporary Art from The Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation Collection will be on view at the Jewish Museum from March 24 through October 1, 2023.
Barnett Newman (1905-1970) is among the most influential artists associated with Abstract Expressionism. Largely overlooked by critics, curators, and collectors until his later years, he was nonetheless a stalwart and generous supporter of his colleagues, befriending and mentoring countless younger artists. To them, Newman appeared not as an old master but as a true peer-curious, engaged, and as eager to delve into the nuances of technique as to art's philosophical underpinnings. After his death, Annalee Newman, his widow, created The Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation to help further the spirit of great art that Barnett Newman so clearly exhibited, by giving grants. Diverse in style, training, background, and age, the Foundation's grantees-whose works comprise this exhibition-share Newman's seriousness of purpose, as well as his unflagging drive to explore the outer limits of his own ideas.
The exhibition title is inspired by Barnett Newman's 1950 painting The Wild. Standing at 8 feet tall and a mere 1 ½ inches wide, the work consists of a dark orange "Zip" set against razor thin bands of black. It contrasts sharply with the heroically scaled paintings for which Newman is well known. In Newman's own account, The Wild was meant to test whether something modest could hold its own against something grand: in its first presentation, it was shown opposite the painting Vir Heroicus Sublimis (1950-51), a room-filling magnum opus.
After "The Wild": Contemporary Art from The Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation Collection is organized by guest curator Kelly Taxter, with Shira Backer, Leon Levy Associate Curator, The Jewish Museum. Exhibition design is by Ivi Diamantopoulou and Jaffer Kolb, New Affiliates.
The Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation Grantees
Larry Bell, American, b. 1939
Amnon Ben-Ami, Israeli, b. 1955
Lynda Benglis, American, b. 1941
Natvar Prahladji Bhavsar, American, b. India 1934
Mark Bradford, American, b. 1961
Richard Van Buren, American, b. 1937
Luca Buvoli, Italian, b. 1963
Tony Cragg, British, b. 1949
Ronald Wendel Davis, American, b. 1937
Richard Deacon, British, b. Wales, 1949
Melvin Edwards, American, b. 1937
Rafael Ferrer, Puerto Rican, b. 1933
Mark Gibian, American, b. 1954
Sam Gilliam, American, 1933-2022
Cai Guo-Qiang, Chinese, b. 1957
Peter Halley, American, b. 1953
Tim Hawkinson, American, b. 1960
Michael Heizer, American, b. 1944
Eva Hild, Swedish, b. 1966
Rebecca Horn, German, b. 1944
Bryan Hunt, American, b. 1947
Richard Howard Hunt, American, b. 1935
Theo Jansen, Dutch, b. 1948
Joan Jonas, American, b. 1936
Mel Kendrick, American, b. 1949
Anne Lilly, American, b. 1966
Andrew Lyght, American, b. Guyana, 1949
Kerry James Marshall, American, b. 1955
Julie Mehretu, American, b. Ethiopia, 1970
Robert Murray, Canadian and American, b. 1936
Serge Alain Nitegeka, South African, b. Burundi, 1983
David Novros, American, b. 1941
Frank Owen, American, b. 1939
Gary Petersen, American, b. 1956
Judy Pfaff, American, b. England, 1946
Larry Poons, American, b. Japan, 1937
Nuno Ramos, Brazilian, b. 1960
Nancy Rubins, American, b. 1952
Richard Serra, American, b. 1939
Richard Smith, British, 1931-2016
Keith Sonnier, American, 1941-2020
Sarah Sze, American, b. 1969
Philip Taaffe, American, b. 1955
Fred Tomaselli, American, b. 1956
Elizabeth Turk, American, b. 1961
Terry Winters, American, b. 1949
Jack Youngerman, American, 1926-2020
Alexander Yulikov, Russian, b. 1943 (Yulikov's work is not available for this exhibition)
Programs will include a series of artist interviews, conversations, and art-making workshops inspired by the exhibition.
The exhibition will be accompanied by an audio tour available within the Jewish Museum's digital guide on Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and culture app. Bloomberg Connects is accessible for either onsite or offsite visits and can be downloaded to any mobile device. Download the free app.
The Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation collection will be the subject of a forthcoming catalogue.