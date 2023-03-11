Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Original tick, tick... BOOM! Star Amy Spanger (and Brian Shepard) Sing 'Therapy'

Spanger will play Chelsea Table + Stage on Monday, March 13 (7pm).

Mar. 11, 2023  

Amy Spanger is getting ready to take over Chelsea Table + Stage and she's bringing her friends with her! On Monday, March 13 (7pm) the acclaimed Broadway, television and film actress, will present "Amy Spanger and Friends," performing songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander & Ebb, and more.

Her special guests will include Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, Paradise Square), Liz Casasola (Broadway Barkada), Phoenix Best (The Color Purple, Dear Evan Hansen), Mary Jo Mecca (the film Stay Awake), and musician Brian Shepard (My Fair Lady, Something Rotten!), who also happens to be Amy's husband.

Spanger has starred in eight Broadway shows, including Kiss Me, Kate; The Wedding Singer; and Rock of Ages, originating roles in five of them. She was the original Susan in the Off-Broadway production of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! She notably played Sally in Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical, and most recently guest starred on "Chicago Med."

Below, BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of the show! Watch as she is joined by her Musical Dirctor Paul Masse and Brian Shepard to perform "Therapy" from tick, tick... BOOM!






