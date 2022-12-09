Exclusive: Watch Jessica Vosk (and Andy Karl) Sing Judy Garland
Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration will play at Carnegie Hall on December 12, 2022.
Forget your troubles and get happy on Monday, December 12! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Carnegie Hall will soon present Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration featuring Broadway stars Jessica Vosk alongside Andy Karl. Written by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins, and directed by Michael Arden with Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Get Happy celebrates the life and artistry of the legendary Judy Garland.
Garland's Carnegie Hall debut on April 23, 1961 has become one of the most storied evenings in the Hall's history, with the live recording made that night going on to win five Grammy Awards, making Garland the first solo woman to win the coveted Album of the Year.
On the heels of her sold-out Carnegie Hall concert last season, Jessica Vosk brings Garland's unforgettable songbook back to life at the Hall, accompanied by an orchestra alongside rare performance footage of Garland herself in this one-night-only celebration of an artist whose legacy continues to inspire fans around the world. Vosk's frequent collaborator, Zac Posen, will be designing original looks for the concert, as an homage to Judy.
Chase all your cares away with a exclusive sneak peek on the concert. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the rehearsal room with Vosk, Karl, and Cambell in the video below!
