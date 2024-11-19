Exclusive Video: Lacey Chabert Hopes to Return to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Despite appearing in numerous film and television projects, Lacey Chabert has never forgotten her love of the stage. Though the "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies" hasn't appeared on Broadway since she was a child, Chabert has just revealed a career goal that is sure to make Broadway audiences hopeful.

"I would absolutely love to be in a musical or play at some point in my career and I would love to return to the stage," Chabert shared on a recent appearance on I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario.

Having played both Young Cosette and Young Eponine in Les Miserables when she was younger, Chabert went on to say that she always wanted to play the adult version of Eponine as well. "She's supposed to be like 18 so the time has passed, but, at some point- for one night only even- I would love to play Eponine in Les Miserables." Watch the exclusive clip from the podcast above and check out the full episode here.

Chabert also recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where she recalled going on for the character of Gavroche on her birthday, despite little notice. Since her Broadway days, the performer has starred in 41 Hallmark movies, including the recently released Netflix film Hot Frosty. Other screen credits include Party of Five, Gypsy, and Lost in Space. Chabert is also a voice actor, having been featured in various roles within animated films and TV shows like Nickelodeon's The Wild Thornberrys, The Spectacular Spider-Man, Allen Gregory and Young Justice.