Exclusive: Tony Sheldon Leads 'I Will Survive' in Australia's PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Australia's most successful homegrown musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, is back to packed houses at Melbourne's Regent Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production! Watch in the video below as Tony Nominee Tony Sheldon leads the chorus in "I Will Survive!"

Based on the Oscar - winning Australian film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the hilarious story of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime. The 1994 film starring Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce remains one of Australia's most successful films and soundtracks of all - time with a swag of awards in the trophy cabinet, including an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

The quintessentially Aussie story about mateship, self - discovery and acceptance was translated from screen to stage by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott, directed by Simon Phillips, with the film's acclaimed costume designers Tim Chappel and Lizzy Gardineronboard, alongside stage designer Brian Thomson and co - choreographers Ross Coleman and Andrew Hallsworth. Media Release : Priscilla Queen of the Desert Thursday 25 January 2018 Page 2 It's been a rollicking ten - year around - the - world extravaganza for Priscilla.

Since the musical last left Australia it has played award - winning stints on Broadway and in the West End, toured Argentina, Brazil, Canada, England, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Philippines, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Wales and hit the high seas with Norwegian Cruise Lines. Future international productions will include seasons in Bangkok, Copenhagen, Mexico City, and return tours to France, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom for the third time.

