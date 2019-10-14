Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Cassidy Freeman

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Today's conversation is with Cassidy Freeman, currently starring as "Amber Gemstone" in the Danny McBride televangelist comedy THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES for HBO alongside McBride, John Goodman and Adam Devine. The series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. The series premiere was HBO's most-watched comedy debut in more than 3 years and was recently renewed for season 2.



Freeman's diverse roles have allowed her to travel the world, from Vancouver to New York to Bolivia. She is well known for starring as "Cady Longmire" in LONGMIRE on Netflix and "Tess Mercer" in CW's superhero drama SMALLVILLE. She has appeared on series such as ONCE UPON A TIME, THE VAMPIRE DIARIES and COLD CASE. Freeman co-executive produced and starred in horror-thriller YellowBrickRoad which premiered at Slamdance. Other film credits include DON'T LOOK BACK starring Lucy Griffiths and Kate Burton, IFC comedy film FINISHING THE GAME and indie feature BRAHMIN BULLS. On stage, she has appeared in Anthony Minghella's Cigarettes and Chocolate and The Maids at the Moth Theatre.



Freeman was born and raised in Chicago, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Middlebury College with degrees in Theatre and Spanish. She is the youngest of three actor siblings.

TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM Follow Little Known Facts on:





Related Articles