Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Actress, Acting Teacher Sondra Lee

Her autobiography is entitled I've Slept With Everyone and, after hearing our interview with Sondra Lee, we think you will understand why. Sondra's Broadway credits include High Button Shoes, Peter Pan (where she originated the role of Tiger Lily), Hotel Paradiso, Jerome Robbins Ballet: USA, Sunday in New York, and Hello, Dolly where she originated the role of Minnie Fay!

In addition to those fabulous credits, Sondra has also served as one of the most respected acting coaches in film, having worked with Sally Fields, Ed Harris, John Malkovich, and Federico Fellini

Sondra pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she won a role in High Button Shoes , what it was like working with Mary Martin, and why Marlon Brando was just more than a good actor.

Also, Sondra shines the spotlight on Phil Silvers, Jerome Robbins, and Carol Channing!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.





