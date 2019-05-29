Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Charlie Hodges

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- apodcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

After decades of obstacles and being told "No" repeatedly, Broadway's Charlie Hodges met Twyla Tharp and his life changed forever. Charlie believes that if you love something, you should be allowed access to it and we all must take responsibility for our self-input. He dreams of a world in which everyone is allowed to be the best because there is room for more than one at the top. As artists, we often come to a crossroad with several paths in front of us. Charlie is a prime example of creating a new path when the presented options aren't sufficient.





