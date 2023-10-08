Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jordan Dobson Has Great HAIR

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Fresh off his Broadway run as Prince Sebastian in Andrew Lloyd Webber's, Bad Cinderella, Jordan Dobson is starring in HAIR at Two River Theater.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has everything, including casting notices and all the tea on a new non-replica production of a very 'popular' Broadway show! Then I am joined by Bway performer and musician, Jordan Dobson, to talk about his incredible career, including his current starring role as Claude in HAIR at Two River Theater in Red Bank, NJ. Jordan shares about his experience working with titans of the musical theater industry, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Michael Mayer, and more. We talk about Jordan's introduction to music through his upbringing in the church, and his journey to NYC and the Broadway stage, making his Bway debut as Tony in the buzzed-about revival of West Side Story. He touches on working on A Beautiful Noise; The Neil Diamond Musical, alongside Neil Diamond himself in the rehearsal room. Jordan is such a delight, U don't want to miss this episode!



