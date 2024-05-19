Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Bette On It! with Kevin Winkler

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway news, including some very exciting new shows coming to Broadway! Then I am joined by author, editor, librarian and former performer, Kevin Winkler, to talk all about his extensive career as an author and literary historian. He shares about his love for Bette Midler, and what led him to publish his third biographical book, "On Bette Midler: An Opinionated Guide." We chat about his other works, which include biographies on Tommy Tune and Bob Fosse, as well as his work as a former performer in shows like the National Tour of CATS. Kevin is truly a Broadway expert, U don't wanna miss this episode! Order, "On Bette Midler: An Opinionated Guide," today!

Kevin Winkler is a librarian and archivist, and a former dancer, whose MacDowell residency was devoted to work on Big Deal: Bob Fosse and Dance in the American Musical, published by Oxford University Press. Big Deal won the Theatre Library Association’s 2018 George Freedley Memorial Award Special Jury Prize for an exemplary work in the field of live theatre or performance, and was a finalist for the 2018 Marfield Prize, the National Award for Arts Writing. He is an on-camera commentator in the new documentary Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon, available for streaming on Amazon Prime.