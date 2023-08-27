Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jamaal Fields-Green Is a Smooth Criminal

Join Jayke Workman and Jamaal Fields-Green for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is full of all the latest Bway updates, from show closings to casting announcements! Then I am joined by my wonderful friend Jamaal Fields-Green! Jamaal is currently on the road with the National Tour of MJ The Musical as the MJ Alternate, after having played both MJ and the role of Middle Michael in the show on Broadway!

Jamaal shares his experience of training for the show with Michael Jackson's actual team of choreographers, and how difficult it can be to play someone as iconic as MJ. Jamaal also shares about his time in the Chicago company of Hamilton, playing the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He talks about his own original music, and his experience working in tv/film and his own short films.






