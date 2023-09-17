Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew Murphy

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is full of all the latest updates on the 2024 spring Broadway season! Then I am joined by renowned Broadway photographer, Matthew Murphy! Matt is an incredible artist with 65 Broadway credits to his name as Production Photographer. We chat about his upbringing and background as a dancer with American Ballet Theatre, and how it has informed his work as a photographer.

He also shares some of his favorite and most challenging shoots to date, and what he is inspired by in other people's work. He shares what it's like to constantly learn and grow through his work, and how he has been able to assemble an incredible team of people who work together to maintain the iconic brand, Murphy Made. Matt has such beautiful insight into the world of theater through his lens, you do not want to miss this episode!

Photo Credit: Green Otter Design/@greenotterdesign



