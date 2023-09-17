Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew Murphy

Join Jayke Workman and Matthew Murphy for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is full of all the latest updates on the 2024 spring Broadway season! Then I am joined by renowned Broadway photographer, Matthew Murphy! Matt is an incredible artist with 65 Broadway credits to his name as Production Photographer. We chat about his upbringing and background as a dancer with American Ballet Theatre, and how it has informed his work as a photographer.

He also shares some of his favorite and most challenging shoots to date, and what he is inspired by in other people's work. He shares what it's like to constantly learn and grow through his work, and how he has been able to assemble an incredible team of people who work together to maintain the iconic brand, Murphy Made. Matt has such beautiful insight into the world of theater through his lens, you do not want to miss this episode!

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream

Listen to the latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys hosted by Jake Workman. Jayke is Joined by Bway performer and teacher, Ben Bogen! Ben shares about his time in Frozen on Broadway, and covering multiple roles in the national tour and off-broadway companies of Jersey Boys, including Frankie Valli.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns

Jayke is joined by Bway icon Jackie Burns to talk all about her incredible career! Jackie holds the distinction of being the longest-running Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and has become recognized as the face of the show (the green face of course). But Elphie is not the only role originated by Idina Menzel that Jackie has played, as she went on to replace Idina in Broadway's If/Then in the role of Elizabeth.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jamaal Fields-Green Is a Smooth Criminal Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jamaal Fields-Green Is a Smooth Criminal

In this episode, Jamaal shares his experience of training for the show with Michael Jackson's actual team of choreographers, and how difficult it can be to play someone as iconic as MJ. Jamaal also shares about his time in the Chicago company of Hamilton, playing the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He talks about his own original music, and his experience working in tv/film and his own short films.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed Im Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed I'm Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed

In this episode, Mean Girls star Barrett Wilbert Weed shares her experience working in tv and film, and overcoming the ups and downs of the musical theater industry. Barrett also touches on what it's like to be part of iconic shows with cult followings, and how her upbringing led her to the world of the arts. U guys, we giggle a lot, you don't wanna miss this episode.

