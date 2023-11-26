Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Brandon Contreras Has Sparkles In Their Tummy

Join Jayke Workman and Brandon Contreras for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

U Guys, this week I share all the latest Bway news in the BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com! Then I am joined by one of my fave people ever, Brandon Contreras, to talk all about their amazing career as a performer and creator!

Brandon currently stars as Cal in off-broadway's Titanique, and originated the role of Silent Ed in Almost Famous on Broadway, but they are hardly silent in this hilarious episode. We talk about everything from Broadway to gender affirming pronouns and how they give us sparkles in our tummies. Brandon also shares their experience in creating queer content alongside their friend, Matthew Curiano, for their hilarious brand, The Homo Sapien Experience, garnering over 1 million followers on Tiktok. U Guys, don't miss Brandon on the pod! And don't forget to rate, review, and subscribe.

Follow Brandon on Instagram: @ohhey_brandon

Follow the pod on Instagram: @ohmypoduguys



1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Doing Cool Things with Andrew Barret Cox Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Doing Cool Things with Andrew Barret Cox

I'm joined by NYC artist, writer, and performer Andrew Barret Cox to talk all about their incredible career! Andrew can truly do it all! From designer to songwriter to performer, Andrew's artistic skills know no bounds.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Nothings Sweeter Than Peppermint Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Nothing's Sweeter Than Peppermint

I am joined by iconic drag artist and Bway performer Peppermint to talk about her amazing work. Widely known for her incredible run on RuPaul's Drag Race, Peppermint holds the distinction of being the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway, as Pythio in Head Over Heels. Most recently she was seen onstage in A Transparent Musical with Center Theatre Group in California, telling a groundbreaking story that is delightfully queer, and unapologetically Jewish.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Bryan Knowlton Is A Singular Sensation Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Bryan Knowlton Is A Singular Sensation

I am joined by the incomparable Bryan Knowlton to talk about his incredible career as a performer and director/choreographer. Bryan holds the distinction of being the final person to play the role of Paul in the acclaimed Broadway revival of A Chorus Line, as well as on the 1st National Tour.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Braiding Broadway with Nikiya Mathis Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Braiding Broadway with Nikiya Mathis

In this episode, I am joined by the incredible, Nikiya Mathis, to talk about her incredible career, not only as a performer, but as a sought-after hair and wig designer for tv, film, and theater! Her work can currently be seen in Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway.

