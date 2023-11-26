Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Brandon Contreras Has Sparkles In Their Tummy

U Guys, this week I share all the latest Bway news in the BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com! Then I am joined by one of my fave people ever, Brandon Contreras, to talk all about their amazing career as a performer and creator!

Brandon currently stars as Cal in off-broadway's Titanique, and originated the role of Silent Ed in Almost Famous on Broadway, but they are hardly silent in this hilarious episode. We talk about everything from Broadway to gender affirming pronouns and how they give us sparkles in our tummies. Brandon also shares their experience in creating queer content alongside their friend, Matthew Curiano, for their hilarious brand, The Homo Sapien Experience, garnering over 1 million followers on Tiktok. U Guys, don't miss Brandon on the pod! And don't forget to rate, review, and subscribe.

Follow Brandon on Instagram: @ohhey_brandon

Follow the pod on Instagram: @ohmypoduguys