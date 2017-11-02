TARA TREMENDOUS THE MUSICAL, Featuring Eve Plumb and Maxwell Caulfield, Hits Alabama Tonight

Wonkybot Studios recently announced that broadway, film and television star Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2, Dynasty, The Colbys) as part of the cast of Stewart St John's Tara Tremendous The Musical Concert - a one-night family-friendly show at the Anniston Performing Arts Center in Anniston, Alabama.

Produced by Wonkybot Studios, the show will take place tonight, November 2, at 7 PM. Tickets are now available HERE.

Caulfield recently starred as 'Nathan Detroit' in the number one tour of Chichester Festival Theatre's Guys & Dolls. His other major musical theatre roles include R.F. Simpson in the Chichester production of Singin' in the Rain, Henry Higgins in M. Fair Lady and Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm in A Little Night Music. He also appeared on Broadway in the National Theatre's multi award-winning production of An Inspector Calls.

For Tara Tremendous, Caulfield will star as DR. EZEKIEL EPICOPOLIS - aka DR. EPIC - the man-child super-villain and self-proclaimed "genius of all evil" who's on a never-ending mission to destroy Earth's legion of superheroes.

Creator, writer and co-composer Stewart St John said: "We're so excited to be working with the incredibly gifted Maxwell Caulfield on this musical concert. Dr. Epic is a complicated, nuanced and pivotal character in the Tara Tremendous mythology, and we're confidant Maxwell will bring all those different layers - and more - to the role."

Tara Tremendous is the story of Tara Callahan, a bubbly, brave and headstrong 11-year-old girl who goes from ordinary to extraordinary overnight when she's accidentally infused with the powers of every superhero in the world. Now this spunky, imaginative, inquisitive, sweet and adventurous little girl can summon any power she wants - but before she can become a hero, she'll have to survive her controlling grandmother and mean-girl cousin... and stop a super villain from destroying the planet.

"Not only does Dr. Epic have his hands full dealing with a super kid who's out to stop his plans," said Todd Fisher, COO and co-founder of Wonkybot Studios, and concert producer, "But he also has to deal with mommy issues brought on by his overbearing mother, Epic Mama! Maxwell is going to have a blast bringing this part to life."

Caulfield joins a cast that includes former 'Brady Bunch' star Eve Plumb as Mayor Evelyn Callahan, the charming yet manipulative grandmother of Tara Callahan, and 10-year-old New Yorker Kaylin Hedges as the title character.

Hedges, who was cast by Wonkybot Studios last week, also just landed a role in Kris Kringle The Musical starring Tony nominee Cathy Rigby, Pamela Myers (Into The Woods) and Andrew Keenan Bolger (Tuck Everlasting), and most recently performed as Annie in the Westchester Broadway Theater production of Annie Warbucks.

"Tara Tremendous is the story of a young girl on a journey of self-discovery," added St John. "It's about finding your voice, standing up for what you believe in, and not backing down. It's a show for the whole family - positive, uplifting and particularly relevant in the times we live."

The Anniston, Alabama Tara Tremendous concert will present select songs from the full-length musical, which features an original book and lyrics by Stewart St John and music by St John and Michael Plahuta.

Wonkybot Studios produced the first Tara Tremendous workshop concert last March at Feinstein's/54 Below starring Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Annie Golden (Orange Is The New Black), Bart Shatto (Les Miserables), Ramsey Whitney (School of Rock) and a host of other Broadway stars. The show earned a standing ovation and a Cast Album was released in September by the Wonkybot Studios label.

In addition to the Tara Tremendous concert, Wonkybot will launch the world premiere of a second musical called "Spooky Troop In Concert", based on Wonkybot's popular audio adventure series "Spooky Troop". Also created by St John, it will be a 30-minute pre-show featuring an original book and lyrics by St John and music by St John and Michael Plahuta.

Spooky Troop is about seven supernatural friends wanting to make a difference in their strange realm filled with creatures and monsters who are embroiled in a monster race-war. "Spooky Troop, like Tara Tremendous, is a show for the whole family, filled with positive messages about tolerance, acceptance, standing up for yourself and doing the right thing," said Michael Plahuta. "It's also got some great songs that I think people will enjoy!"

Humanitas Prize and Young Artist Award-winner St John, together with Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta, are the co-founders of Wonkybot Studios, an indie production/publishing and music company focusing on kids and family content created by St John, whose extensive writing credits include over 50 episodes of Saban's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, ABC's Sabrina: The Animated Series, Marvel's The Hulk, Sony's Heavy Gear, Hanna-Barbera's Tom & Jerry Kids, and the Showtime Original feature Seventeen Again.

The 90-minute musical evening is presented by Wonkybot Studios with support from CAST Theater, CharACTer Entertainment, Kimberlite Productions and The Music Box. Produced by Todd Fisher, Stewart St John, and Michael Plahuta. Co-Produced by Emmalie Whitney.

Stay tuned for further casting announcements, coming soon.

Wonkybot Studios is an independent production, publishing and music force creating captivating characters and stories for musical theater, books, television, film, music, comic books and merchandise to inspire, delight, uplift and entertain the imagination. Co-founded in 2015 by Writer/Producer/Composer Stewart St John, Producer Todd Fisher and Composer/Music Director Michael Plahuta. Visit www.wonkybot.com for more information.

