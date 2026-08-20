Exclusive: Listen to 'I Will Check In On You' From The Lazours' NIGHT SIDE SONGS

Night Side Songs – the cast album of the new musical produced by Lincoln Center Theater at LCT3 / the Claire Tow Theater – will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, August 21. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the song “I Will Check In On You" now!

CD and vinyl editions of the album are planned for later this year. Night Side Songs gathers us in the space where life shifts, suddenly and irrevocably, and asks how we move through it. The show features a stirring folk score by the acclaimed duo The Lazours (We Live in Cairo) and visionary direction by Lortel and Obie Award winner Taibi Magar (Macbeth In Stride).

Night Side Songs traces the reverberations that ripple between life’s defining moments: the conversations by the bedside, the hopes whispered or withheld, the jokes that break tension, the silences that linger. It’s about those drawn into the orbit of someone’s life – family, friends, strangers – reaching for one another in ways both imperfect and profound. What emerges is not just a portrait of care, but of connection: how we grasp onto each other, onto faith or doubt, onto memory, meaning, music. The things that help us endure. Sometimes alone. Often together.

Night Side Songs is a testament to the fragile, fierce humanity that carries us through the night and to the healing that can happen when we truly listen.

The album features the Lincoln Center Theater production’s original cast, featuring performances by Robin de Jesús, Brooke Ishibashi, Jonathan Raviv, Kris Saint-Louis, and Mary Testa. In the folk music spirit, the performers were joined by an in-studio audience who sings along.

The show was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Music,” a Drama League Award for “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” and Lucille Lortel Awards for “Outstanding Musical” and “Outstanding Ensemble.”

Night Side Songs was presented by Lincoln Center Theater at LCT3’s Claire Tow Theater from February 14 to March 29, 2026, joining the ranks of the top 10 best-selling shows in the Tow history. The production originated in a New York premiere co-production between American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Philadelphia Theatre Company, following a commission by American Repertory Theater. The show was further developed and presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in the Under the Radar Festival.

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