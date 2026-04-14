Exclusive: First Look at Ayo Edebiri & Don Cheadle in PROOF on Broadway

Preview performances are underway for the first Broadway revival of Proof, David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The limited, 16-week engagement, directed by Thomas Kail, will officially open on April 16 at the Booth Theatre. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first look at the cast in action below.

In Proof, Catherine (Ayo Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Don Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

The creative team for Proof will include Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kris Bowers (original music), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Obie Award® winner Justin Ellington and Conor Wang (sound design), Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair & wig design), Daniel Swee, CSA (casting director), and Sara Gammage (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.