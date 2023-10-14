Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center

The inaugural year programming of PAC NYC will feature commissions, world premieres, partnerships, festivals and co-productions.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 4 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center

Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) has opened at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan. PAC NYC (251 Fulton Street) is a dynamic new home for the arts, serving audiences and the creative sector through flexible venues enabling the facility to embrace wide-ranging artistic programs. The inaugural year will feature commissions, world premieres, co-productions, and collaborative work across theater, dance, music, opera, film and more. The vision for PAC NYC began when then Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his team worked to ensure the plan for rebuilding the World Trade Center site included a performing arts center.

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive look inside PAC NYC with designer David Rockwell below!

The inaugural year programming will feature commissions, world premieres, partnerships, festivals and co-productions. The artistic programs will range from World Premieres of Laurence Fishburne’s one- man tour-de-force play Like They Do in The Movies, to a fabulous reimagining of CATS set in the competitions of New York City’s Ballroom culture, to new multi-disciplinary work, and more. 

The inaugural season showcases the unparalleled flexibility of three performing arts venues inside PAC NYC: the John E. Zuccotti Theater (seating up to 450 people), the Mike Nichols Theater (seating up to 250) and the Doris Duke Foundation Theater (seating up to 99). The venues can be used individually or combined (total capacity up to 950 seats) with configurations that include theater-in-the-round, end stage, thrust and traverse, to accommodate artistic innovation that can engage and delight audiences in new ways at every visit.

Named for businessman, philanthropist and benefactor Ronald O. Perelman, the Perelman Performing Arts Center is a 138-foot-tall, cube-shaped building with radically flexible capabilities designed by the architecture firm REX, led by founding principal Joshua Ramus. REX’s design, created in collaboration with executive architect Davis Brody Bond, theater consultant Charcoalblue and acoustician Threshold Acoustics, is conceived for an artistic program that will have vast and varied needs to serve New York’s extraordinarily diverse arts community. The building is wrapped in nearly 5,000 half-inch thick marble tiles which have been book matched to create a symmetrical pattern, which is identical on all four sides of the building. The marble façade allows light to radiate in during the day and glow out during the evening. David Rockwell and his architecture and design firm Rockwell Group designed the interior of the lobby and restaurant with a dynamic, glowing ceiling visible from the street to create an inviting entry experience. The lobby's restaurant by chef Marcus Samuelsson, along with the bar and outdoor terrace, offers a new gathering space for the Lower Manhattan community.






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Photo
Video: Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below

Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day. Frankie a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor. Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland. On November 10-11, that long loving friendship will be celebrated in songs from 'Brigadoon' to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood. In this video, watch as Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman chats about the new show!

2
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour

In this video, watch as Company national tour stars Britney Coleman and Judy McLane chat with Richard Ridge about their iconic roles, the genius of Sondheim, and so much more!

3
Video: Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Photo
Video: Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!

There's a new sparkling diamond at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre! Just last month, Moulin Rouge! welcomed Broadway favorite Courtney Reed. In this video, watch as she chats more about the role, the fans, and so much more!

4
Video: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Video: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

In this video, watch as Krystal Joy Brown chats about the complexities of her character in Merrily We Roll Along, the honor of bringing a Sondheim musical back to Broadway, and so much more!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Reveals Special Performance To Celebrate Back to the Future DayVideo: BACK TO THE FUTURE Reveals Special Performance To Celebrate Back to the Future Day
Video: Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDEVideo: Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Video: Nathan Lane Reprises THE PRODUCERS Role in Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICALVideo: Nathan Lane Reprises THE PRODUCERS Role in Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
Video: Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEFVideo: Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF

Videos

BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
WICKED

Recommended For You