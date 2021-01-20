Exclusive: Adam Pascal Sings from CHESS in Clip from SO FAR: AN ACOUSTIC RETROSPECTIVE

Adam Pascal stopped by The Space for his virtual concert So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective. Check out this clip from his performance as he sings 'Pity the Child' from Chess and buy the concert On Demand here!

An intimate evening of songs and stories chronicling the amazing career of Adam Pascal. From Rent to Aida, through Something Rotten and Pretty Woman. The good, bad and ugly sides of his personal journey navigating the world of Musical Theatre.