Every Broadway Theatre to Dim Lights in Memory of Dame Maggie Smith Next Week

Every Broadway theatre will dim its lights in honor of Dame Maggie Smith at 6:45 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2024. An iconic performer cherished by theatregoers and admired by colleagues around the world, Smith passed away on September 27, 2024, at the age of 89.



“Maggie Smith was a singular talent, whose artistry graced stages and screens alike with unmatched depth and wit,” said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman & CEO of The Shubert Organization, on behalf of his fellow theatre owners. “Her legacy as a remarkable actor and an inspiration to countless performers is indelible. Broadway joins her admirers worldwide in mourning her loss and celebrating her remarkable contributions. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and all who were touched by her work.”



A native of Ilford, Essex, United Kingdom, Smith began her illustrious career on stage, captivating audiences with her magnetic presence and nuanced performances. Her career in theatre, film, and television spans seven decades, and her achievements include two Academy Awards, five BAFTAs, and seven Olivier Awards, among many other honors.



Notable London stage performances include Private Lives, Hedda Gabler, Three Sisters, The Way of the World, and The Lady in the Van. On Broadway, she was celebrated for her performances in New Faces of 1956, Private Lives, Night and Day, and Lettice and Lovage, which earned her a 1990 Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Play.



Smith won two Academy Awards for the films The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) and California Suite (1978) and delighted new audiences worldwide as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter film franchise. Her role as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey earned her three Emmy Awards, further cementing her legacy in television. In films like Gosford Park, A Room with a View, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Maggie brought her characters to life with elegance and depth.

