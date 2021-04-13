Eva Noblezada Joins EASTER SUNDAY Film

"Hadestown" and "Miss Saigon" star Eva Noblezada has joined the cast of the upcoming Amblin comedy "Easter Sunday."

Cast opposite Noblezada is comedian and actor Brandon Wardell, who's best known for his popular podcast "Yeah, But Still."

The film is based on the stand-up comedy and life experiences of comedy star Jo Koy and is set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday. Wardell plays Junior, the teenage son of Koy's on-screen persona, and Noblezada plays Junior's friend Ruth, according to Deadline.

Jay Chandrasekhar directs a script penned by Ken Cheng.

Noblezada previously starred in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London and on Broadway. In 2017, Noblezada starred on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh's epic revival of Miss Saigon, receiving a Tony nomination at age 21. Variety called her Broadway debut performance "entrancing" and The Hollywood Reporter said "her vocals have an expressive range and sweetness that cuts through all that surrounds her. She's a legitimate discovery."

Listen to Noblezada and her "Hadestown" co-star Reeve Carney sing "All I've Ever Known" here: