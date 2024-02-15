Erika Henningsen, Gillian Jacobs & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: LOS ANGELES at The Hudson Theatres

The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles will return on Monday March 18, 2024 at The Hudson Theatres, featuring distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community coming together for one night only to create, rehearse, and perform six new plays.



Actors scheduled to participate in this year’s Los Angeles show will include Zoë Chao (“The Afterparty”), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), River Gallo (Ponyboi), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Patrick Heusinger (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back), Liv Hewson (“Yellowjackets”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Vella Lovell (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Sarah Natochenny (“Pokémon”), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Josh Ruben (Scare Me), Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”), Josie Totah (“Saved By The Bell”), Vico Ortiz (“Our Flag Means Death”), and Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”).



Writers for the 2024 event will include Rachel Axler (“Veep”), Sofya Levitsky-Weitz (“The Bear”), Matt Schatz (A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill), and christopher oscar peña (Promised Land). Directors will include Sherri Eden Barber (Hamilton), Jaki Bradley (The One), Jacquelyn Landgraf (“It Makes a Sound”), Nick Lieberman (Theater Camp), Casey Stangl (Brushstroke), and Kate Sullivan (“Grease: Live!”).



Additional artists will be announced soon.



“We love Los Angeles and we can’t stay away,” said Mark Armstrong, the artistic director of the New York-based organization. “Many of the artists we work with have careers on both coasts and, since 2002, we’ve brought together Los Angeles artists and audiences for singular evenings of The 24 Hour Plays every chance we get. Post-pandemic, there’s been a palpable ratcheting up of enthusiasm for The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles from artists, audiences and industry (especially our West Coast board and committee members!) and we’re delighted to spend an action-packed 24 hours with this incredible group of actors, writers and directors on March 18.”



The Committee Members for the 2024 The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles include Juliet Berman, Gaby Cohen, Mario Correa, Jerome Joseph Gentes, J. Holtham, Jeffrey Lenkov, christopher oscar peña, Nia Vardalos, and Beth Wishnie.



Actors, writers, directors and production staff gather on the evening of March 17 for a fast-paced meet-and-greet which serves as the creative fuel for the next 24 hours. Overnight, the writers create six new plays, and in the morning, the actors and directors return, along with production staff, to begin a rapid-fire rehearsal and tech process that leads right up until the curtain rises on The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles at 8pm on March 18.



Tickets begin at $50 and are available at 24hourplays.org/los-angeles.



Proceeds from The 24 Hour Plays support the organization's non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming for students of all ages, professional development for emerging artists through The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, and partner productions all around the world. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the 2024 The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles will support the Entertainment Community Fund, which provides support nationally for people who work in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.

