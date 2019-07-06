Erich Bergen Joins Bagels And Broadway This Saturday

Valerie Smaldone, New York's 5x Billboard Award winning broadcaster, welcomes unique artists, behind-the-scenes talent and international foodies to her weekly broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, every Saturday at 9am on radio AM970.

On this week's Bagels and Broadway, Valerie interviews the very busy stage and screen actor, Erich Bergen. Erich is on Broadway right now reprising his role as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress through August 12th. He's been lighting up the small screen since since 2014 in his role as Blake Moran, Executive Assistant to Téa Leoni's Secretary of State on Madam Secretary.

Oscar Hammerstein III, grandson of Oscar Hammerstein II, who will be premiering a new show, Oscar on Oscar at The Green Room 42 on July 13, joins Valerie to talk about his unusual musical memoir of Oscar II, providing insight into his grandfather's political and social activism through story and song.



Opera diva and producer Cristina Fontanelli, a music lover who is as dynamic on the Carnegie Hall stage as she is at 54 Below, talks to Valerie about her upcoming show at Duckwalk Vineyard North on Long Island, July 13th.



And, because it wouldn't be Bagels and Broadway without food news, Valerie's segment, FoodBytes, presents wine and food expert Frank Ferraro to talk about wine on tap and his appearance July 25th at "Cibo e Vino delle Piazze d'Italia!" The food and wine event at Etcetera, Etcetera Restaurant celebrates the explosion of regional street food in Italy, featuring unique dishes from 8 provinces, paired with 4 wines from different regions. A portion of ticket sales benefit the No More Fear Foundation.

Valerie Smaldone is a 5x Billboard Award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For just over a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world. The weekly show has featured: Broadway producer Ken Davenport, The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, dialect coach, Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Jason Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill producer, Jennifer Tepper, librettist Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston and Renee Taylor, and many other show business luminaries.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway at 9am this Saturday on WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com. The podcast is available at: https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast.





