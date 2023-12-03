Eric Swett Releases New Urban Fantasy A MURDER OF WIZARDS: APOCALYPSE RISING: YEAR 2

In a world where the Grim Reaper walks among us, can he stop a serial killer's deadly rampage?

Author Eric Swett has announced the release of his latest urban fantasy novel, A Murder of Wizards: Apocalypse Rising: Year 2. This captivating book delves into the intriguing world of a fallen angel, the Grim Reaper himself, as he embarks on a mission to stop a relentless serial killer with a sinister agenda targeting wizards.

In A Murder of Wizards, readers will follow the journey of Justin, one of the enigmatic Horsemen of the Apocalypse, who has chosen to live amongst humans after forsaking his celestial origins. Two years have passed since Justin regained his memories and supernatural abilities. However, he must navigate a challenging path to fully reclaim his title as the Grim Reaper. When a trusted friend seeks his help in investigating a series of supernatural murders, Justin cannot refuse. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a shocking connection to the murders and must race against time to thwart the murderer's sinister plans.

Eric Swett brings his unique storytelling and rich imagination to the forefront of this gripping urban fantasy novel. With a compelling plot, vivid characters, and a world where magic meets the modern, readers are in for an exhilarating ride through the pages of this book.

About the Author:

Eric Swett is an accomplished writer and author who has made significant contributions to the world of literature. In addition to his published books and short fiction, he maintains a dynamic online presence through his blog and social media platforms. Eric's diverse interests, including IT, web design, and family life, add depth to his storytelling and make him a versatile creator in the literary world.

