Eric Swett Releases New Urban Fantasy A MURDER OF WIZARDS: APOCALYPSE RISING: YEAR 2

In a world where the grim reaper walks among us, can he stop a serial killer's deadly rampage?

By: Dec. 03, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season; HE Photo 2 Tony Eligibility Determined for HERE LIES LOVE & GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23

Eric Swett Releases New Urban Fantasy A MURDER OF WIZARDS: APOCALYPSE RISING: YEAR 2

In a world where the Grim Reaper walks among us, can he stop a serial killer's deadly rampage?

Author Eric Swett has announced the release of his latest urban fantasy novel, A Murder of Wizards: Apocalypse Rising: Year 2. This captivating book delves into the intriguing world of a fallen angel, the Grim Reaper himself, as he embarks on a mission to stop a relentless serial killer with a sinister agenda targeting wizards.

In A Murder of Wizards, readers will follow the journey of Justin, one of the enigmatic Horsemen of the Apocalypse, who has chosen to live amongst humans after forsaking his celestial origins. Two years have passed since Justin regained his memories and supernatural abilities. However, he must navigate a challenging path to fully reclaim his title as the Grim Reaper. When a trusted friend seeks his help in investigating a series of supernatural murders, Justin cannot refuse. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a shocking connection to the murders and must race against time to thwart the murderer's sinister plans.

Eric Swett brings his unique storytelling and rich imagination to the forefront of this gripping urban fantasy novel. With a compelling plot, vivid characters, and a world where magic meets the modern, readers are in for an exhilarating ride through the pages of this book.

About the Author:

Eric Swett is an accomplished writer and author who has made significant contributions to the world of literature. In addition to his published books and short fiction, he maintains a dynamic online presence through his blog and social media platforms. Eric's diverse interests, including IT, web design, and family life, add depth to his storytelling and make him a versatile creator in the literary world.

Connect with Eric Swett:

Website: https://mywriterscramp.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@innocenteric74
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/innocenteric
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericswett
Instagram: https://instagram.com/innocenteric
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ericswettauthorinprogress
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericswett/

A Murder of Wizards: Apocalypse Rising: Year 2 by Eric Swett is now available on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Murder-Wizards-Apocalypse-Rising-Armageddon-ebook/dp/B0CN7HJCGN



RELATED STORIES

1
Andy Karl to Reprise Role of Phil Connors in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSI Photo
Andy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL

Award-winning Broadway star Andy Karl joins the Australian cast of Groundhog Day The Musical. Get all the details about the outstanding cast and the limited season at Melbourne's Princess Theatre.

2
Video: Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Co Photo
Video: Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo

Watch Shoshana Bean in rehearsal for her Apollo Theater holiday concert on Monday, December 4!

3
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade

Audra McDonald will be the grand marshal of the 2024 Tournament of Roses Rose Parade, it was announced on Friday, December 1st.

4
Video: Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago Photo
Video: Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago

Watch Jerry Mitchell discuss developing BOOP: The Betty Boop Musical in Chicago on ABC 7!

More Hot Stories For You

Andy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICALAndy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose ParadeAudra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List
Video: Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 ChicagoVideo: Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago

Videos

Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago Video
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SIX

Recommended For You